Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill previews a reimagined 'Our Town' in Baltimore

Baltimore Center Stage opens its 60th anniversary season with a new, re-imagined production of "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder. What's different about this production is everyone in the cast is from Baltimore and the set is a modern-day Baltimore. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, "Our Town" tells the story of a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parents discuss safety after BCPS implements new rules for sporting events

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A new set of rules are now in effect for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. The school district said it want to make it known that unruly behavior will not be tolerated at sporting events. School leaders said it is meant to provide a safe and supportive environment for all staff, students and others attending games.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

Double shooting in Odenton leaves man dead, police say

ODENTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are investigating a double shooting in Odenton that left one man dead. According to officials, police are describing this as an targeted incident that happened around 2 a.m. at the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton. No word on the other victim as of now.
ODENTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Homicide detectives investigating Lansdowne fatal shooting

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead in Lansdowne Sunday morning. According to police, around 11 a.m. officers received a call about a shooting in the the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LANSDOWNE, MD
Wbaltv.com

19-year-old arrested in connection with Crofton carjacking

CROFTON, Md. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a carjacking Thursday morning in Crofton. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person in the 1800 block of Hillburn Way. As officers were searching the area of...
CROFTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severe thunderstorm watch canceled in parts of Baltimore area

UPDATE (3:56 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in the Baltimore area north and west of Interstate 95. It remains in effect in Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties and points south. UPDATE (3:17 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in western Maryland. UPDATE (2:38 p.m.)...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Adnan Syed conviction vacated on Brady violation, so what does that mean?

A Baltimore judge vacated Adnan Syed's murder conviction earlier this week, in part, based on Brady violations. Appearing Sunday on 11 TV Hill, law professor David Jaros explains the Supreme Court case behind the precedent. Under Brady v. Maryland, "the state has a constitutional obligation to turn over exculpatory material...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 83-year-old man carjacked at gas station in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police are searching for whoever carjacked an 83-year-old man in Pikesville. County police said officers were called Tuesday night to a BP gas station at the intersection of Slade Avenue and Reisterstown Road. Police said the 83-year-old victim was pulled out of his car...
PIKESVILLE, MD
