Margo Price Announces Forthcoming Album, ‘Strays’

By James Davy
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Piuiq_0i6msur000
MARGO PRICE photographed at Bentonite Hills, Utah 2022

Margo Price simply knows what’s up when it comes to enjoying nature and creating art.

In this era of psychedelic resurgence and broken taboos, it is not surprising that the neo-country badass would bring the topic to the public’s attention.

Announced her upcoming album, Strays, Price says:

“I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating. You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, ‘I’m going to be here, I’m going to enjoy it, and I’m not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.’

I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I’m on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I’m trying to find what my soul needs.”

Many of Strays’ songs were conceived during a mushroom trip Price took with her husband Jeremy Ivey in South Carolina. The tunes were then cut at a recording studio in Topanga Canyon, a hippie haven known for its rustic, canyon roads and rich musical history.

The album features notable appearances: Sharen Van Etten sings on “Radio”, Mike Campbell plays guitar on “Light Me Up”, and the folk-pop duo Lucius appears on “Anytime You Call.”

Aiming to take an experimental approach through incorporating new sounds and psychedelia, the album is slated for release on January 13th, 2023 via Loma Vista Records.

Strays Tracklist:

1. “Been to the Mountain”

2. “Light Me Up” (feat. Mike Campbell)

3. “Radio” (feat. Sharon Van Etten)

4. “Change of Heart”

5. “County Road”

6. “Time Machine”

7. “Hell in the Heartland”

8. “Anytime You Call” (feat. Lucius)

9. “Lydia”

10. “Landfill”

Its first single “Been to the Mountain” was previously released in August:

“Change of Heart” came later with the album announcement and an accompanying video:

Margo Price Tour Dates:

9/23 – Lewisburg, WV – Healing Appalachia

9/24 – Raleigh, NC – Farm Aid

10/4 – Nashville, TN – Grimey’s^

10/5 – New York, NY – P&T Knitwear^

10/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Greenlight Bookstore^

10/8 – York, PA – White Rose Music Festival

10/15-16 – Nashville, TN – Southern Festival of Books^

10/17 – Lexington, KY – Joseph Beth Booksellers^

10/18 – Louisville, KY – Carmichael’s Bookstore^

10/20 – Traverse City, MI – National Writer’s Series^

10/22 – Iowa City, IA – Prairie Lights^

10/23 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Humanities Festival^

10/24 – Winnetka, IL – The Book Stall^

10/27-30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

11/1 – San Francisco, CA – Green Apple Books on the Park^

11/2 – Santa Cruz, CA – Bookshop Santa Cruz^

11/3 – Los Angeles, CA – Vroman’s^

11/5 – Austin, TX – Texas Book Festival^

11/6 – Dallas, TX – Interabang Books^

11/16 – Nashville, TN – Parnassus Books^

11/29 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge*

11/30 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live*

12/2 – Lake Wales, FL – Orange Blossom Revue

12/3 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm*

12/5 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre*

12/6 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall*

1/30 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel%

1/31 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse%

2/2 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall&

2/3 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn&

2/4 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater&

2/6 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom$

2/7 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park$

2/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre$

2/10 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore$

2/11 – Arcata, CA – Van Duzer Theatre$

2/13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom$

2/14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom$

2/15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox$

2/17 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm$

2/19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue$

2/20 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre$

2/21 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre$

2/22 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue$

2/24 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre#

2/25 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre#

2/27 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom#

2/28 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club#

3/2 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club#

3/3 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts#

3/4 – New York, NY – Webster Hall#

3/9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium!

^Maybe We’ll Make It Book Tour

*w/ Kam Franklin (of The Suffers)

%w/ The Deslondes

&w/ Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

$w/ Lola Kirke

#w/ Tre Burt

!w/ Jessi Colter

