Trumbull teen overcomes speech impediment to sing on 'America's Got Talent'

A Trumbull teen is hitting all the right notes in her music career and in life.

Amanda Mammana,19, learned how to play guitar on YouTube.

At a young age, Amanda Mammana not only wanted to play guitar, she also wanted to sing. But it was harder than it sounds. Amanda Mammana has a stutter.

"I felt that God was calling me to pursue music and that kept me going. Because there were times that I just wanted to give up," said Amanda Mammana.

Her father says a fourth-grade talent show changed her life.

"And that's really the point where she discovered she could sing and the stuttering didn't affect her," said Michael Mammana.

"I had that small voice in my head that was just…it was just telling me to keep pushing and to keep going and I'm just so happy that I did," said Amanda Mammana.

Her professional dreams came true earlier this year when she got a big break. A chance to perform on "America's Got Talent."

"I got the email that they wanted me to fly out to California and audition and that was just crazy," said Amanda Mammana.

This July she made her debut on the show. She spoke up for the world to hear.

"I was definitely nervous and like I didn't really know if I would get like stuck," said Amanda Mammana.

"I was a nervous wreck for her," said her father.

With tears in her eyes, Amanda Mammana began to play.

"She's not seeking fame. She really wants to inspire and encourage," said her father.

In late August, friends, family, and people Amanda Mammana didn't even know, came out to support her at Christian Heritage School in Trumbull.

"When you start to tell people that you're not perfect, that it's OK that you're not OK, that really is a powerful message, especially for so many young people," said Mark Persson, the chaplain at Christian Heritage School.

The signs of support for Amanda were all around when it was Amanda's time to shine she hit all the right notes.

"Oh my God, she is absolutely amazing," said her aunt Nelly DeCarlo.

Eight days later, Amanda Mammana's heart is still full even though the results from "America's Got Talent" left her a little empty.

"Her biggest thrill so far, she did an interview with the National Stuttering Association," said her father.

Amanda Mammana made it to the semifinals of "America's Got Talent."