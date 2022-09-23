ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

Patrols to be stepped up in Long Beach for Jewish High Holy Days

Police are stepping up patrols across Long Island ahead of the Jewish High Holy Days and amid a rise in antisemitic incidents.

Rabbi Eli Goodman, at Chabad of the Beaches, says he is planning multiple services for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which starts Sunday evening and continues until Tuesday evening.

The celebrations will happen at the synagogue and on the beach in Long Beach.

The rabbi says security will be high, thanks in part to increased patrols from Long Beach police.

"We should be able to practice our holidays, and we shouldn't hide," Goodman says. "We shouldn't be afraid."

This is happening around a year after two sacred Torahs were stolen from the temple. Over the summer, antisemitic flyers were distributed in Long Beach and in other nearby communities.

Jewish people told News 12 they are not afraid to celebrate the holidays but are grateful that Long Beach police will be keeping an eye out.

"It is greatly appreciated - preventative security is the way to go and we really appreciate all the money, all the energy, all the time, whatever went into protecting us," says Shlomo Naparstek, of Long Beach.

An official announcement on the extra security is expected to be made at 11 a.m. Friday.

Members of Long Beach's Jewish community are expected to be joined by police, city officials and faith leaders from other religions.

