2nd plane intercepted by military jets near LI due to violation of UN restrictions

 2 days ago

A second plane was intercepted by F-15 jets near Long Island on Wednesday.

It was spotted about 15 miles southeast of New York City around 6:30 p.m. when air space as being restricted because of meetings at the United Nations.

A separate plane from MacArthur Airport was intercepted hours before the incident.

It will now be up to the Federal Aviation Administration what consequences there will be for the pilot, but the agency could potentially take away their flying license.

"The FAA is going to talk to that pilot, find out a little about him or her, look at safety records and see if maybe there were other events with this pilot has flown in an unsafe manner," says Farmingdale State College Aviation Director Michael Canders.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command tells News 12 the two incidents are not related.

CBS New York

F-15 fighter jet intercepts small plane in restricted New York City airspace

NEW YORK - An F-15 fighter jet intercepted a small plane entering restricted New York City airspace Wednesday morning while the U.N. General Assembly was in session. It happened at around 11:40 a.m.The fighter jet responded after the small plane didn't respond to communications, according to NORAD. President Joe Biden was speaking at the United Nations Wednesday morning. According to NORAD, the small plane was intercepted about 20 miles east of the city. The NORAD jet escorted the plane out of the area.  It's part of Norad's Operation Noble Eagle, which covers air defense missions in North America. 
