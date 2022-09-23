This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is an Alaskan Malamute named Ivy. STROUDSBURG, PA | Ivy is a 4-year-old adult female Alaskan Malamute. She has been at the shelter since early July. She is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Ivy has no bite history, has been spayed, and is up to date with her shots. She is currently available for adoption at the Stroudsburgs Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM). Ivy is ready to move into her new home. She can become part of your family today for a $250 adoption fee. WATCH VIDEO.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO