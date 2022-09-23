Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer gets instrumental contributions from veteran players on Senior Day
Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember. After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois. Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer dominates Illinois on Senior Day, earns 2nd consecutive shutout victory
After an upset of No. 4 Rutgers, Penn State looked even better in its next match, applying pressure and defending well. It was a daunting task whether the team would be able to carry the momentum into its game Sunday against Illinois, but the team had no problem doing so, winning 5-0.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer leans on senior class in tough stretch of games
Sunday’s victory against Akron was an emotional one for the blue and white on and off the field. The Nittany Lions prevailed 1-0 over the Zips on Senior Day, where they honored five senior players. Senior forward Liam Butts, who was honored as a part of the Senior Day...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer flexes depth, young talent in decimation of Illinois on Sunday
It was a day of firsts for Penn State on Sunday. Dominating Illinois at Jeffrey Field on Senior Day, the Nittany Lions scored a season-high five goals in the 5-0 thrashing. After racing out to a 3-0 halftime lead, the blue and white kept its foot on the gas pedal, even with many of its starters subbing out in the final 45 minutes.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball gets taste of own medicine, struggles to keep up with Michigan offense
The Nittany Lions dropped their winning streak, failing to use a packed Rec Hall to their advantage. After 12 victories and four sweeps in a row, Penn State got a taste of its own medicine, losing in a 3-0 clash against Michigan. So far, Penn State’s main strength has been...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer gathers win over No. 15 Akron, despite extended weather delay at Jeffrey Field
Penn State returned home Sunday looking to pick up a major victory against another ranked opponent. The Nittany Lions took down No. 15 Akron 1-0, despite a weather delay that kept both teams in the locker rooms for over an hour. Coming off of a tough second half performance from...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins 3rd consecutive Big Ten matchup, but struggles offensively
Penn State played against a stingy Ohio State defense on Sunday, but was able to break through. The Nittany Lions weren’t able to score until the third quarter, but eventually won 2-0. The first half was back and forth, with both teams playing good defense. Penn State was allowed...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey prevails over Ohio State thanks to a gritty effort
It wasn’t pretty for the Nittany Lions, but they got the job done. Penn State made it seven straight with a 1-0 win against Ohio State. Fresh off a 4-0 victory over its rival Michigan State and a second straight shutout, Penn State had a quick turnaround and faced another Big Ten rival in Ohio State.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten football roundup | Penn State among 4 teams still undefeated in conference
Through four weeks, the fate of many Big Ten teams is beginning to take shape. While some teams extended undefeated seasons, Penn State being one, others fell, potentially derailing hopes of a conference championship. Here is a Week 4 Big Ten roundup, with the bulk conference play on the horizon.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football recruiting roundup |2023 commits run wild in last week’s action
Penn State’s young players came alive in its 33-14 win over Central Michigan, and it looks like the Nittany Lions will only get better in the coming years. The class of 2023 recruits impressed in their high school football games with some big receptions, bulking up the stat totals.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football lands at No. 11 in 5th AP Poll
There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball falls to Michigan in 1st loss of the year
The Saturday stripe out was dampened by a block party of Maize. In a Saturday-night showdown against Michigan, Penn State picked up its first loss of the year, concluding the winning streak at 12. “Michigan is a great team and we knew that coming in here,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its home win over Central Michigan
In what was once a tight game became a wider margin as the clock ticked, with Penn State defeating Central Michigan 33-14 Saturday afternoon. There were certainly some units that displayed dominance across all four quarters. But others, not so much. Here are game grades for the Nittany Lions’ latest...
Digital Collegian
Win over Central Michigan shows contrast between Penn State football’s punting and kicking units
Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season. For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball starts conference play with win over Indiana
Penn State’s first conference game looked a lot like its nonconference matchups — pure and utter dominance. The No. 9 Nittany Lions came away with a 3-0 set victory over Indiana Friday night at Rec Hall to open up Big Ten play. “Any win in this conference is...
Digital Collegian
Special teams, 4 turnovers propel Penn State football to win over Central Michigan after slow start
Special teams flipped Penn State’s Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan on its head, as the Chippewas muffed a punt off the foot of punter Barney Amor, which gave the Nittany Lions the momentum they needed to finish things off. No. 14 Penn State took down Central Michigan 33-14,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins 2nd Big Ten matchup in shutout fashion over Michigan State
Penn State added another Big Ten win to its record in shut-out fashion against Michigan State on Friday. The Nittany Lions used their speed to maneuver around the Spartans and keep possession throughout the game to earn their 4-0 win. The blue and white dominated in the first quarter, keeping...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football played “behind the sticks” against Central Michigan’s Cover 0 defense
The expectation for what Penn State can accomplish this season took a boost after its convincing blowout at Auburn last weekend. With that in mind, the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan — a team that lost to South Alabama two weeks ago — did not live up to what it showed a week ago, specifically in the passing game.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Central Michigan 33-14 after a close first half
Penn State claimed its fourth victory of the 2022 season against Central Michigan with a score of 33-14. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail on the the Nittany Lions’ performance throughout the game against the Chippewas, discussing both highlights and places for improvement.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey put together a strong performance in its win over Michigan State
Penn State continued its winning ways and extended its win streak to six games. It was utter domination for the Nittany Lions, beating their rival Michigan State 4-0. The Spartans were never really in the game, as the No. 6 team in the nation showed why they are ranked so highly.
