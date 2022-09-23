Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Arrest of pro-life advocate in Upper Bucks under scrutiny
The arrest of a pro-life activist from Upper Bucks County for allegedly assaulting a Planned Parenthood volunteer escort is coming under scrutiny. Mark Houck, 48, of Kintnersville, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday. Federal prosecutors allege he assaulted a 72-year-old reproductive health care clinic escort in Philadelphia...
Upper Bucks man indicted in alleged assault on Planned Parenthood volunteer
An anti-abortion activist from Upper Bucks County is facing federal charges for allegedly twice assaulting and injuring a Planned Parenthood volunteer. Mark Houck, 48, of Kintersville — just south of Riegelsville — was charged by indictment with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrance Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force with intent to injure, intimidate or interfere with someone providing reproductive health care.
40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police say threat of gun violence against Allentown school not credible; security to be increased as precaution
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A "potential threat of gun violence" directed towards Allentown's South Mountain Middle School for Monday was found to be not credible, according to city police. Authorities were made aware of the "potential threat" on Sunday, according to a news release from the police department. "The Allentown Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlvr.org
John Fetterman rallies with hundreds in Bethlehem area, slams Oz attacks
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman slammed his opponent Saturday as he rallied with hundreds at Northampton Community College. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, spoke about Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for most of his 13-minute speech. He made fun of Oz for previously blaming...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
Video: Group ransacks Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.CBS3 has reached out to Philadelphia police for more information on this incident, but have yet to hear back.
Shooting in Center City Allentown leaves man dead, authorities say
A Sunday afternoon shooting has left a man dead in Center City Allentown, authorities said. City officers were called shortly before 3 p.m. to Sixth and Tilghman streets for reported gunfire, city police said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene by 3:14 p.m., according to police. The death...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman on campaign trail in Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fetterman will hit the campaign trail in our area Saturday. He's holding a rally with congressman Dwight Evans at the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center in East Mt. Airy.Then, he's heading to the Lehigh Valley for another rally. This one will be with congresswoman Susan Wild at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem.CBS3 is still waiting to hear back from Dr. Mehmet Oz for comment.
wlvr.org
Allentown ‘drag story hour’ draws families, minor disruption
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Families sat around a colorful library room Friday as a costumed drag queen read a book titled “King and King” — about two princes who fall in love — to attentive children. When one of the kids started crying, the drag queen,...
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside the DiCarlos' PA House in Hellertown
It’s the old restaurant cliché: a family opens a restaurant because they want to extend the utmost in excellent food and warm hospitality. But that’s only the beginning of these kinds of restaurant genesis stories. From there, things get interesting. PA House, which opened in April, is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames tear through home in Hunterdon County
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Fire ripped through a home in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Crews from Hunterdon and Warren counties were called to Staats Road in Bethlehem Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Flames and smoke poured from the home, and a section of the building collapsed. There are no hydrants...
Firefighters pull 2 people from Allentown house fire
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home with at least two people still inside.
Bethlehem driver will spend at least 4 years in prison for killing pedestrian
A Bethlehem man was sentenced to four to 20 years in state prison for killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in 2020, according to court records. Isaac Ricki Resto, 22, struck and killed Eliezer Montano-Lopez, 46, of Allentown, on Oct. 8, 2020, court records say. The Lehigh County District...
Two robberies, two counties, one suspect
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township. According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday. The […]
sauconsource.com
Woman Stole Pieces of Slate Patio from Neighbor’s Yard: Police
Some of the materials used to create a patio in a Riegelsville borough yard were desirable enough to be stolen by a neighbor, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a recently-issued news release, police said eight pieces of slate of varying shapes and sizes along with white mortar chunks were taken from the yard of a home in the 200 block of Linden Lane on Sept. 8.
fox29.com
Fatal shooting of a man in Allentown under investigation, Lehigh County officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fatal shooting of a man in Allentown is under investigation, Lehigh County officials say. According to Lehigh County authorities, police responded to a reported shooting near 6th and Tilghman Streets Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. They found a man shot, when they arrived. The Lehigh...
Comments / 0