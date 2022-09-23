ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Arrest of pro-life advocate in Upper Bucks under scrutiny

The arrest of a pro-life activist from Upper Bucks County for allegedly assaulting a Planned Parenthood volunteer escort is coming under scrutiny. Mark Houck, 48, of Kintnersville, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday. Federal prosecutors allege he assaulted a 72-year-old reproductive health care clinic escort in Philadelphia...
KINTNERSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Upper Bucks man indicted in alleged assault on Planned Parenthood volunteer

An anti-abortion activist from Upper Bucks County is facing federal charges for allegedly twice assaulting and injuring a Planned Parenthood volunteer. Mark Houck, 48, of Kintersville — just south of Riegelsville — was charged by indictment with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrance Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force with intent to injure, intimidate or interfere with someone providing reproductive health care.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Bethlehem, PA
wlvr.org

John Fetterman rallies with hundreds in Bethlehem area, slams Oz attacks

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman slammed his opponent Saturday as he rallied with hundreds at Northampton Community College. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, spoke about Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for most of his 13-minute speech. He made fun of Oz for previously blaming...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here

Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman on campaign trail in Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fetterman will hit the campaign trail in our area Saturday. He's holding a rally with congressman Dwight Evans at the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center in East Mt. Airy.Then, he's heading to the Lehigh Valley for another rally. This one will be with congresswoman Susan Wild at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem.CBS3 is still waiting to hear back from Dr. Mehmet Oz for comment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall Fest in Carbon County

LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside the DiCarlos' PA House in Hellertown

It’s the old restaurant cliché: a family opens a restaurant because they want to extend the utmost in excellent food and warm hospitality. But that’s only the beginning of these kinds of restaurant genesis stories. From there, things get interesting. PA House, which opened in April, is...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames tear through home in Hunterdon County

BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Fire ripped through a home in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Crews from Hunterdon and Warren counties were called to Staats Road in Bethlehem Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Flames and smoke poured from the home, and a section of the building collapsed. There are no hydrants...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Two robberies, two counties, one suspect

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township.   According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday.   The […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Stole Pieces of Slate Patio from Neighbor’s Yard: Police

Some of the materials used to create a patio in a Riegelsville borough yard were desirable enough to be stolen by a neighbor, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a recently-issued news release, police said eight pieces of slate of varying shapes and sizes along with white mortar chunks were taken from the yard of a home in the 200 block of Linden Lane on Sept. 8.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA

