Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Rams Finish Road Trip Unbeaten

Albuquerque, NM- Colorado State (4-3-3) completed its two match Mountain West road trip without a loss. They finished Sunday's match with the Lobos of New Mexico with a 1-1 draw. The Rams and Lobos battled in the first 45 minutes putting up a total of 15 shots. Despite the constant...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Post Pair of Fourth-Place Finishes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A rainy day in the Twin Cities greeted Colorado State for its second meet of the season, Friday's Roy Griak Invitational. Both squads grabbed fourth-place finishes and had a combined six runners in the top 25, including a pair on the women's side in the Top 10 with Sarah Carter and Lily Tomasula-Martin.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Fall On Ag Day to Sac State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Finally, first-half points from the offense. It's a start, but once again on Saturday, not a fast one for Colorado State. Down 21-3 midway through the second quarter to Sacramento State, the Rams slipped to 0-4 on a season where the injuries continue to mount and so does the frustration.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

21 Best Cities in Colorado in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

I’m a Colorado local here to help you find the best cities in Colorado for. There are over 272 incorporated municipalities in Colorado, but in this guide I’ll narrow it down to the 21 best Colorado cities. We’ll start with the ones you already know, but then continue down the list to a few hidden gems. Whether you’re looking for where to live in Colorado or just want to explore the state, you’ll find something on this list for you!
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer

A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
DENVER, CO
#Rams Hit The Road For
99.9 The Point

Kilts On: A Scottish Craft Brewery Will be Opening in Colorado

Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
DENVER, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments

Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Driver killed in crash on I-25 north of Denver

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash at Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Troopers said it involved a Honda Accord and a tanker that was hauling liquid nitrogen. Firefighters said the driver...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins

Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
FORT COLLINS, CO

Community Policy