‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco Breakup Timeline

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale highlighted Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s fractured relationship . The couple got engaged on the show, but soon afterward, they went through difficulties in their relationship. Finally, they decided it was best to part ways. When exactly did all of this transpire? Here’s what to know about Rachel and Tino’s breakup timeline.

What did Tino Franco do to Rachel Recchia on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19?

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco ended The Bachelorette Season 19 on a high note, but their romantic fantasies came crashing shortly after. According to Rachel, she and Tino had a rough start to their relationship once the cameras were gone. Then, he told her he kissed another woman one night, though it seems there might be more to the story. Rachel gave Tino the engagement ring back after they met face to face, as she couldn’t get past his cheating. Additionally, it seems there are aspects to the fight that fans didn’t see.

“There are things that are appropriate to discuss on-camera, and there are deeply personal things that are between a couple, and it is disappointing to have certain things aired out to the public where now there might be a little bit of question of integrity or what the conversation was,” Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter . “And that is just really unfortunate on his part that there’s even that question, because I think there are just some things that shouldn’t be brought up when you are in a relationship with someone, regardless of cheating or anything like that.”

When did Tino and Rachel break up? Here’s a timeline

So, when exactly did Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia break up ? According to a timeline provided by Bachelor Data , The Bachelorette Season 19 began filming on March 15, 2022. Filming for the show ended around May 13 or 14, 2022. The season then premiered on July 11, 2022.

Tino likely cheated on Rachel between mid-July 2022 and early August 2022. They then officially broke up around Aug. 15, 2022.

Rachel explained more about the timeline to the Chicks in the Office podcast, according to Us Weekly . She noted she had the breakup conversation with Tino in the house right around the same time as the Men Tell All taping. She was in California at the time.

“There was a conversation on the phone when he initially — I want to say told me, [but] I was yanking it out of this man,” Rachel shared. “We had this conversation on the phone, hung up, and then we were like, ‘OK, we need to be in person for the rest of this.’ So when I got there, I’m like, ‘I need answers. I need to know timelines. I need to know when things started.’ It really was not even a day from when I found out to when we’re in person and my head was just spinning.”

Are Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones together now?

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 After the Final Rose special | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s demise aired during part two of The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, which aired on Sept. 20, 2022. During the After the Final Rose special, Aven Jones joined the stage. Aven asked Rachel if she wanted to leave with him, and she gladly accepted his offer, leaving him Tino in the dust.

So, are Rachel and Aven together now ? “He did express to me that he wanted to be there and be supportive in a moment that he knew was going to be super difficult for me,” Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter. “Where it goes in the future, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

