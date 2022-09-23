ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco Breakup Timeline

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale highlighted Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s fractured relationship . The couple got engaged on the show, but soon afterward, they went through difficulties in their relationship. Finally, they decided it was best to part ways. When exactly did all of this transpire? Here’s what to know about Rachel and Tino’s breakup timeline.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 finale spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco.]

What did Tino Franco do to Rachel Recchia on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlV3C_0i6mpYav00
Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco ended The Bachelorette Season 19 on a high note, but their romantic fantasies came crashing shortly after. According to Rachel, she and Tino had a rough start to their relationship once the cameras were gone. Then, he told her he kissed another woman one night, though it seems there might be more to the story. Rachel gave Tino the engagement ring back after they met face to face, as she couldn’t get past his cheating. Additionally, it seems there are aspects to the fight that fans didn’t see.

“There are things that are appropriate to discuss on-camera, and there are deeply personal things that are between a couple, and it is disappointing to have certain things aired out to the public where now there might be a little bit of question of integrity or what the conversation was,” Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter . “And that is just really unfortunate on his part that there’s even that question, because I think there are just some things that shouldn’t be brought up when you are in a relationship with someone, regardless of cheating or anything like that.”

When did Tino and Rachel break up? Here’s a timeline

So, when exactly did Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia break up ? According to a timeline provided by Bachelor Data , The Bachelorette Season 19 began filming on March 15, 2022. Filming for the show ended around May 13 or 14, 2022. The season then premiered on July 11, 2022.

Tino likely cheated on Rachel between mid-July 2022 and early August 2022. They then officially broke up around Aug. 15, 2022.

Rachel explained more about the timeline to the Chicks in the Office podcast, according to Us Weekly . She noted she had the breakup conversation with Tino in the house right around the same time as the Men Tell All taping. She was in California at the time.

“There was a conversation on the phone when he initially — I want to say told me, [but] I was yanking it out of this man,” Rachel shared. “We had this conversation on the phone, hung up, and then we were like, ‘OK, we need to be in person for the rest of this.’ So when I got there, I’m like, ‘I need answers. I need to know timelines. I need to know when things started.’ It really was not even a day from when I found out to when we’re in person and my head was just spinning.”

Are Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones together now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O26UD_0i6mpYav00
‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 After the Final Rose special | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s demise aired during part two of The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, which aired on Sept. 20, 2022. During the After the Final Rose special, Aven Jones joined the stage. Aven asked Rachel if she wanted to leave with him, and she gladly accepted his offer, leaving him Tino in the dust.

So, are Rachel and Aven together now ? “He did express to me that he wanted to be there and be supportive in a moment that he knew was going to be super difficult for me,” Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter. “Where it goes in the future, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Cast Partied at a Bar With a Sign Slamming Tino Franco

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Rachel Recchia’s Net Worth Includes Her ‘Bachelorette’ Salary—What She Makes

If you’re watching this season of The Bachelorette, you may be wondering what Rachel Recchia’s net worth is and how much she makes as the season 19 Bachelorette compared to when she was on The Bachelor. Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his...
CLERMONT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#The Bachelorette#Lsb Spoiler#Abc#Getty Images
AOL Corp

The new Bachelor is announced and fans are overwhelmingly disappointed

Scandals, true love and disappointment helped make Tuesday’s The Bachelorette season finale a rollercoaster of emotions. Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey had vastly different ends to their romantic journeys. Rachel and her choice, Tino Franco, got engaged at the end of their time in Mexico. Unfortunately, the seeds...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
People

Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'

Fans saw Tino Franco get engaged to Rachel Recchia during Tuesday's 'Bachelorette' finale — but the moment was short-lived after he confessed to kissing another woman Tino Franco's family is standing with him.  His father, Joe Franco, shared a Facebook post about making mistakes after Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia ended her engagement with Tino following his infidelity.  "Nobody's perfect," the quote began. "We make mistakes. We say wrong things. We do wrong things. We fall. We get up. We learn. We grow. We move on."  Joe didn't add his own...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
People

Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'

Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

191K+
Followers
115K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy