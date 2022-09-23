ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Christine Ko Talks Mayday’s Role in Season 5

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 added Christine Ko to it’s cast of phenomenal actors. Ko’s character Lily is a refuge and former Martha from Gilead. Lily met June Moira in episode 3 and revealed that Mayday is very much real and alive. Here’s what the actor has to say about the mysterious organization and her character’s role in the new season.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 3.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj6IA_0i6mpWpT00
Samira Wiley as Moira, Elisabeth Moss as June, Christine Ko as Lily in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Moira and June find a Mayday outpost in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

Since The Handmaid’s Tale began, whispers of a secret resistance group working to bring down Gilead have circulated. In season 5, Moira and June learn that this group, Mayday, is real when they visit an outpost of refugees along the Canadian border.

“Mayday is everywhere,” a Mayday operative named Lily (Christine Ko) tells June and Moira. “We thought it wasn’t real. “We thought we made it up because we had to,” June says. “Well then, you were Mayday too,” Lily replies

“You see everyone talk about this mysterious force that is called Mayday, and June thinks it is a place. And when you meet my character, Lily, she takes you to Mayday,” Ko explained while speaking to Meta Critic . “The description of this camp and the women there and the refugees there, that was all in Season 1. And so I was like, ‘Wow, how lucky am I to be able to have all of that, without having to create it in my mind?'”

Christine Ko says ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ showrunner researched refugees

Lilly reveals that Mayday operates with small outposts, families, and other people trying to do some good. Moira describes the operatives as “suicidal” and “traumatized refugees,” but Ko feels like it’s “more complicated” than that.

“When [creator] Bruce [Miller] did his research about refugees, the one thing he actually said when we were at the [TIFF] press junket was [that] trauma lives with you; it just doesn’t go away, and it’s constantly triggered throughout your life,” Ko told Meta Critic.

“And so, what was really helpful for me to understand this character was, ‘Yeah, she’s gone through all these things, but there is such a fight in her.’ And I have a feeling that she’s always had this fight while she was a Martha, it just never had its chance to release.”

Christine Ko explored her character’s vulnerability

Though Christine Ko’s character Lily is a Mayday leader and survivor of Gilead in The Handmaid’s Tale , she doesn’t let herself become hardened by her experiences.

“A key component that actually Lizzie Moss really helped me with while we were on set was, she was like, ‘I know, we’re part of the resistance, and I know that you’re a leader in Mayday, but there’s this vulnerability that we really want to show in Lily, which is that she just has such empathy for people that are in this world,'” Ko told Meta Critic.

The actor added, “I don’t necessarily have an answer for you as to where this vulnerability came from, but I really appreciated it because it added so much depth to the character and something that I can relate with as a person.”

Don’t miss new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Wednesdays on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: 4 Things to Remember Before the Premiere

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Adds Five to Cast, Including Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston

“True Detective” Season 4 is building out its main cast with the addition of five actors, Variety has learned. John Hawkes (“Deadwood,” “Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter” franchise), Finn Bennett (“Domina,” “The Nevers”), and Anna Lambe (“Three Pines,” “Trickster”) have all joined the new season alongside previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Officially titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the official description for the new season reads as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

The Handmaid's Tale Introduced A New Dress Color, And It's A Doozy

Much of the world of Gilead in The Handmaid’s Tale comes directly from its source material, Margaret Atwood’s harrowing novel of the same name. This includes the clothing: Commanders wear black, Wives wear blue, Aunts wear brown, Marthas wear green, and Handmaids wear red. In the book, little girls wear white until marriage, but in the series, that was changed to pink, but fans have had multiple seasons to get used to that switch. So, it was a huge shock to see Hannah’s *purple* dress in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode. As June kept repeating,“What was that color?”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Christine Ko
Person
Samira Wiley
TVLine

Survivor 43's First Eliminated Castaway Calls [Spoiler] 'Complete Bullcrap'

The following contains spoilers from Survivor‘s Season 43 premiere. We now know who became the (un)lucky recipient of the Sonja Christopher First-Out trophy. Which is not a real thing at all. But it feels like there should be some sort of consolation prize for enduring a lengthy casting process, flying across the world, quarantining for two weeks and getting booted only three days into one’s lifelong dream. Well, if there was a Sonja-specific medal to be awarded, Survivor 43‘s Morriah Young would’ve taken the cake. In Wednesday’s season premiere, it was all kumbaya for the Baku tribe, who really seemed to connect and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Handmaid#Mayday#Gilead#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

191K+
Followers
115K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy