How to Move in 'Pokémon GO' Without Walking — Pros and Cons, Explained
Remember playing Pokémon Red and Blue on the Gameboy and watching your little character walk across an entire continent? Or, maybe your first experience was with Pokémon Gold and Silver on the Gameboy Color. Even if your only experience with Pokémon was the show, you'd hear the famous intro, "I will travel across the land, searching far and wide." Well, Pokémon GO took that part of the experience literally when the game was released in 2016. Is it possible to play Pokémon GO without walking?
How Good Is Kartana in 'Pokémon GO'? Maybe the Best Grass Type Ultra Beast in the Game
Raids are going off in Pokémon GO and new Ultra Beasts are surely going to shake things up. With Celesteela and Kartana being the new Ultra Beast additions to the Pokémon GO roster, fans want to know just how good Kartana is and the answer is very good.
The Sims 5 Release Date Is Around the Corner. How Is the New Game Different?
I hope you're saving up some Simoleans for the new The Sims 5 that's poised to release in the near future. Say 'dag dag' to The Sims 4; the new version will build upon all the games' features and allow more freedom of customization, as well as more content and the integration of fan-made mods. During the GameBeat Summit 2021 event, EA originally confirmed it was working on Sims 5 and said it would release sometime in 2021 or 2022. Now, it seems that the game might hit the shelves in 2024.
'MultiVersus' is a Great Addition to the Character Brawler Genre — but Does It Have Game Chat?
MultiVersus is the latest multiplayer brawler to hit the fighting game scene, and the community is here for it. With MultiVersus being the current smash hit for the character brawler genre, it has players wondering if they'll be able to use a game chat function to talk with friends and fellow players online.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Lets You Learn Dark Magic and Cast Unforgiveable Curses to a Point
The new Harry Potter single-player RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, gives the player freedom to explore a large and detailed wizarding world as it was in the 1800s. As a fifth-year transfer student, it's your first year at Hogwarts. Don't worry though, you'll catch up to and surpass your peers in no time thanks to your ability to tap into an ancient magical power. But what if you want more power and stronger spells to hurt your enemies? Can you cast unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy? Here's everything we know about the game based on J.K. Rowling's wizarding world.
Will 'Slime Rancher 2' Have Multiplayer? Here's What to Know
Slime Rancher is back and ready to send players out into the world to look for and suck up some slime for ranching. Slime Rancher 2 promises to bring a whole gaggle of new slimes to suck up and send to your ranch. After the success of the first Slime...
How to Successfully Slide Kick in 'Fortnite'
Chapter 3 has been full of new mechanics for Fortnite players to get used to. At the start of the season, when the developers temporarily took away building from players, a sliding mechanic was added, allowing players to slide as a way to move faster around the map. Players can also slide into doors they wanted to open as a faster way of busting into a new area.
ByteDance's new VR headset is looking to go head-to-head with the Meta Quest 2 in Europe and Asia
Preorders for the Pico 4 VR headset start October 18.
Tired of Old or Disappointing Games? Here's How to Get a Refund for an Xbox Game
When you buy Xbox games from a brick-and-mortar store there are no worries about being able to return them, so long as you kept the receipt. Even if you didn't keep the receipt you might be able to sell it to GameStop for a fraction of its value. But what...
Impressions: Shovel Knight Dig is my new roguelite gaming addiction
Links: Steam | App Store | Nintendo eShop | Official website. Shovel Knight Dig has been on our radar since its announcement in 2019—back when games could be revealed and immediately demonstrated at physical gaming expos. That many years ago, Dig was one of a few planned series spinoffs, and its demo at that year's PAX West show floor filled me with dungeon-digging excitement.
'Trombone Champ' Is Taking the Internet by Storm — Here's How to Play the Rhythm Game
In a year of gaming populated by heavy hitters like Elden Ring, MultiVersus, Bayonetta 3, and God of War: Ragnarok, would you believe a trombone-playing simulator could join the ranks as part of the most popular games of 2022?. Say hello to Trombone Champ. Touted as "the world's first trombone-based...
Cyberpunk 2077 is now pulling in more than 1 million players per day
That's quite a turnaround.
