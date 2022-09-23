ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Move in 'Pokémon GO' Without Walking — Pros and Cons, Explained

Remember playing Pokémon Red and Blue on the Gameboy and watching your little character walk across an entire continent? Or, maybe your first experience was with Pokémon Gold and Silver on the Gameboy Color. Even if your only experience with Pokémon was the show, you'd hear the famous intro, "I will travel across the land, searching far and wide." Well, Pokémon GO took that part of the experience literally when the game was released in 2016. Is it possible to play Pokémon GO without walking?
The Sims 5 Release Date Is Around the Corner. How Is the New Game Different?

I hope you're saving up some Simoleans for the new The Sims 5 that's poised to release in the near future. Say 'dag dag' to The Sims 4; the new version will build upon all the games' features and allow more freedom of customization, as well as more content and the integration of fan-made mods. During the GameBeat Summit 2021 event, EA originally confirmed it was working on Sims 5 and said it would release sometime in 2021 or 2022. Now, it seems that the game might hit the shelves in 2024.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Lets You Learn Dark Magic and Cast Unforgiveable Curses to a Point

The new Harry Potter single-player RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, gives the player freedom to explore a large and detailed wizarding world as it was in the 1800s. As a fifth-year transfer student, it's your first year at Hogwarts. Don't worry though, you'll catch up to and surpass your peers in no time thanks to your ability to tap into an ancient magical power. But what if you want more power and stronger spells to hurt your enemies? Can you cast unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy? Here's everything we know about the game based on J.K. Rowling's wizarding world.
How to Successfully Slide Kick in 'Fortnite'

Chapter 3 has been full of new mechanics for Fortnite players to get used to. At the start of the season, when the developers temporarily took away building from players, a sliding mechanic was added, allowing players to slide as a way to move faster around the map. Players can also slide into doors they wanted to open as a faster way of busting into a new area.
Ars Technica

Impressions: Shovel Knight Dig is my new roguelite gaming addiction

Links: Steam | App Store | Nintendo eShop | Official website. Shovel Knight Dig has been on our radar since its announcement in 2019—back when games could be revealed and immediately demonstrated at physical gaming expos. That many years ago, Dig was one of a few planned series spinoffs, and its demo at that year's PAX West show floor filled me with dungeon-digging excitement.
