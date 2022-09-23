Read full article on original website
This Year’s Idaho Potato Crop Won’t Be How You Remember Them
As much as we might try to combat it, people make potato jokes about Idaho for a reason: We produce a lot of potatoes! Much of Idaho's economy relies on the spuds, so every year when we get more info about the upcoming potato crop, there are a lot of interested parties.
Words And Phrases To Learn To Sound Like A Native Idahoan
Idaho has some unique language quirks. If you want to sound like a native Idahoan, you may want to learn these words and phrases. I bet people would be surprised to know that you were from out of state if you used this lingo. 1. Up South. When you're going...
Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire
Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Rep. Scott Bedke
BOISE, Idaho — In six weeks, on Tuesday, November 8, voters Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. The next two Viewpoints are focusing on one of the big races here...
How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho
Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire
Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Proof That Ernest Hemingway Was One Of The Coolest Idahoans Ever
Ernest Hemingway was an author known for some of his novels, short stories, and even a little poetry. Hemingway lived in Sun Valley for a little while but had several homes around the United States. I like to think of him as of of the coolest Idahoans ever. Hemingway was...
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You
"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
kmvt
Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
The Internet’s Thoughts On What Idaho Smells Like Has Us Rolling
Idaho is famous for potatoes. Google it. Look up some hashtags on TikTok. It doesn't matter where you go, that continues to be the punchline in 2022. While our economy in the Gem State does benefit from some hot potato action, it isn't the only thing that defines Idaho. For...
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
Liberals Say Idaho and Neighbors Should Welcome Wildfires
One Washington Beltway liberal is at least half-right. David Von Drehle apparently made it west of the Mississippi for the first time in his life, and he ended up on the Gates of the Mountain tour. It runs along the Missouri River, about half an hour's drive from Helena, Montana. I’ve been on the same tour. It’s spectacular. It's not far from Idaho. There are caves along the river that show signs of human activity going back almost one thousand years. It is a wide open space where Lewis and Clark encamped. One tree along the river features dozens of bald eagles staring back at the tourists.
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
Post Register
Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls
The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
Idaho Agency Declares These Hemp Products Will Be Illegal Soon
Hemp products, and hemp production, took years to become legal in the Gem State. Idaho was the last or near the latest state to allow hemp to be legally grown. The state is the only state in the country not to have legalized any form of marijuana for medical or recreational use. Once hemp products were legalized, we've seen a CBD shop next to every gym, church, or dentist's office popping up in your favorite neighborhood.
One of The Most Expensive Hotels In The World Is South of Idaho
Could you imagine booking a hotel room at a rate of $4,913 per night? Travel Magazine compiled a list of the most expensive hotels in the world and Amangiri was named fifth and is located in Utah. Amangiri, just located north of the Arizona offers breathtaking views of towering mesas,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
HUCKLEBERRIES: To err is inevitable
Zach Hagadone and I have each offed a prominent person prematurely. “One time, I declared Idaho Rep. Helen Chenoweth dead before she actually died (but only by three years),” confesses Zach, editor of the Sandpoint Reader. And moi?. I dispatched Lady Bird Johnson years before she departed this mortal...
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
