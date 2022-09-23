ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Distractify

The Sims 5 Release Date Is Around the Corner. How Is the New Game Different?

I hope you're saving up some Simoleans for the new The Sims 5 that's poised to release in the near future. Say 'dag dag' to The Sims 4; the new version will build upon all the games' features and allow more freedom of customization, as well as more content and the integration of fan-made mods. During the GameBeat Summit 2021 event, EA originally confirmed it was working on Sims 5 and said it would release sometime in 2021 or 2022. Now, it seems that the game might hit the shelves in 2024.
Distractify

'Hogwarts Legacy' Lets You Learn Dark Magic and Cast Unforgiveable Curses to a Point

The new Harry Potter single-player RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, gives the player freedom to explore a large and detailed wizarding world as it was in the 1800s. As a fifth-year transfer student, it's your first year at Hogwarts. Don't worry though, you'll catch up to and surpass your peers in no time thanks to your ability to tap into an ancient magical power. But what if you want more power and stronger spells to hurt your enemies? Can you cast unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy? Here's everything we know about the game based on J.K. Rowling's wizarding world.
TVLine

House of the Dragon's Larys Is One to Watch, and We've Got Ep 6 Questions

The next time I need an unpleasant or unwieldy task done, I’m going to vent about it in Larys Strong’s general direction. Did you see how quickly House of the Dragon‘s court lurker made. things. happen. in Sunday’s episode? And all Queen Alicent had to do was complain to him about his father’s refusal to accuse Rhaenyra of infidelity with his brother, Ser Harwin “Breakbones” Strong! That’s efficiency. It’s also psychotic. Within days, Larys had propositioned a group of inmates sentenced to death, convinced a few of them to have their tongues removed, gotten them all kitted up with bad-guy hoods and snazzy bee...
Distractify

What Is the 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Series Release Date?

If there's one thing Netflix knows how to do, its craft a story that leaves fans wanting more. Since the Bridgerton prequel about Queen Charlotte was announced, fans have been waiting with baited breath for more information about the show. Finally, the time has come to glean a little more insight. The most important question still remains, however: what is the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel show release date?
Distractify

'Heartstopper' Season 2 Is in Production With New Cast Members!

The return of Netflix's Heartstopper is finally on its way. The show, which is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel of the same name, is a success with fans and critics alike. Recently, the crew shared a video with fans about going into production for Season 2. The video also introduced new cast members who will be joining the show!
Distractify

People Are Making Jokes About Queen Elizabeth Being in 'Fortnite' — Is This in Any Way True?

There's something to be said about the divided global reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On the one hand, you have people who pay their respects to one of the most important British political figures of all time and send their well wishes to her loved ones. On the other, it isn't exactly the most inadmissible thing to punch upward at a privileged royal family who was largely present at several negative turning points in world history.
Distractify

Things Are Heating up for Sandro in the 'GBBO' Tent and We Don't Mean the Bakes — Is He Single?

Now that Collection 10 of The Great British Bake Off is slowly but surely dropping on Netflix, we can take comfort in the fact that at least once a week we'll get an injection of kindness mixed with high-caliber bakes. Naturally with a new season we get to meet 12 new bakers from all over the United Kingdom (and beyond!). It doesn't take long for fans of the show to start picking out some favorites like Sandro, who is wowing the judges with his culinary prowess.
Distractify

Rosalind's Motives Are Murky in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. The second season of Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga picks up almost immediately after the first, which means Rosalind (now played by Miranda Richardson after Lesley Sharp from S1) is Headmistress of Alfea School. Although Rosalind seems to have some answers about Bloom's (Abigail Cowen) past, is she good or bad? Read on for what you need to know about Rosalind's intentions.
Distractify

The Ending of 'Don't Worry Darling' Isn't So Thrilling After All (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Don't Worry Darling. After alleged on-set feuds and one hell of a red carpet premiere, the most talked about film of the year, Don't Worry Darling, has arrived in theaters. The psychological thriller follows young housewife Alice (Florence Pugh) unraveling the truth behind her 1950s suburban lifestyle with her husband, Jack (Harry Styles).
