I hope you're saving up some Simoleans for the new The Sims 5 that's poised to release in the near future. Say 'dag dag' to The Sims 4; the new version will build upon all the games' features and allow more freedom of customization, as well as more content and the integration of fan-made mods. During the GameBeat Summit 2021 event, EA originally confirmed it was working on Sims 5 and said it would release sometime in 2021 or 2022. Now, it seems that the game might hit the shelves in 2024.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO