WINKNEWS.com
Margaritaville Resort construction prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
The Margaritaville Resort project is still full speed ahead despite Tropical Storm Ian. WINK News spoke with the mayor about the project. Mayor Ray Murphy said he’s fairly confident the storm will not be causing any trouble for this Margaritaville construction. He said contractors are not gonna be taking any chances on the project they’ve been working on for over a year.
WINKNEWS.com
Know your Southwest Florida hurricane evacuation zone
With Hurricane Ian on a likely path toward some part of Florida’s Gulf Coast, now is the best time to familiarize yourself with the state’s hurricane evacuation zones. On Southwest Florida’s hurricane evacuation zone map, each color corresponds with a letter:. Red is A, the most vulnerable...
WINKNEWS.com
Canals overflowing from storm surge is a concern for Cape Coral residents
Anytime a storm hits near Cape Coral, there is a fear that canals will overflow and cause significant issues. If a storm hits north of Cape Coral, there is a likely chance the canals will overflow. In that case, it’s essential to prepare your home and yourself. No matter...
fox35orlando.com
Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
classiccountry1045.com
Storm IAN Moving But Authorities Urge Caution
While hurricanes pose the greatest threat to life and property, tropical storms and depression also can be devastating. The primary hazards from tropical cyclones (which include tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes) are storm surge flooding, inland flooding from heavy rains, destructive winds, tornadoes, and high surf and rip currents. Stay tuned to WENG RADIO for breaking news updates.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County Emergency Management held a press conference on storm preparedness
The Collier County Bureau of Emergency Management held a press conference on Saturday. WINK News spoke with Dan Summer who is the director of the Collier County Emergency Services and Emergency Management. Summers spoke at the press conference, he encouraged SWFL residents to get ready for the storm. “Don’t take...
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres neighborhood concerned with possible flooding from the storm
A Lehigh Acres neighborhood that floods often is concerned about what may come from Tropical Storm Ian. The residents say a tropical storm or hurricane will only make matters worse for them. On September 18, flooding on Green Meadows Road was what residents called the worst since the last big...
Community prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
As much of Southwest Florida prepares for what could be a serious storm, residents and The American Red Cross are getting ready to help their neighbors, just in case
County's preparing for potential flooding ahead of tropical depression
On Friday, as Fox 4 meteorologists track the path of Tropical Depression #9 in the Central Caribbean counties around Southwest Florida began flood preparations.
Know your zone ahead of possible storm
Whether you’re new to the area or you’ve lived here for a while, the message from emergency management officials is the same: Plan ahead now.
Charlotte County prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
Patrick Fuller, Emergency Management Director, is with us to discuss the storm and what residents should be currently doing to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach preparing for Tropical Storm Ian
Tropical Storm Ian has the potential to become a hurricane and make landfall in Southwest Florida next week, and Fort Myers Beach is preparing. The town of Fort Myers Beach encourages all residents to take time this weekend and make sure their properties and families are prepared. Town staff has...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
fox13news.com
DeSoto County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from DeSoto County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. DESOTO COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. DESOTO COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. DESOTO COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
WINKNEWS.com
Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County has declared a State of Emergency
Collier County has declared a State of Emergency. Declaring an emergency allows the county to enforce emergency operations and act quickly if the course of the storm changes. This was declared early Sunday after the Board of County Commissioners held an emergency special meeting. Despite the declaration, there are no...
Longboat Observer
Region keeps eye on gathering storm; DeSantis adds Sarasota, Manatee to emergency list
This story was updated at 5:45 p.m. Longboat Key officials are keeping an eye on a gathering storm called Tropical Depression 9 in the Caribbean Sea, advising residents to stay informed throughout the weekend on what could become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday. Getting Prepared. Emergency-management officials advise residents to...
Hurricane preparedness tips from City of Naples
The City of Naples is reminding all residents and visitors to stay alert as Tropical Depression Nine could potentially impact the area.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee County closely monitoring Tropical Depression No. 9
Lee County is closely monitoring Tropical Depression No. 9 in the Caribbean. The county will make decisions regarding activation levels at the Emergency Operations Center based on the forecast. There is no State of Local Emergency declared at this time. Residents are encouraged to monitor local media outlets for updates...
