ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Margaritaville Resort construction prepares for Tropical Storm Ian

The Margaritaville Resort project is still full speed ahead despite Tropical Storm Ian. WINK News spoke with the mayor about the project. Mayor Ray Murphy said he’s fairly confident the storm will not be causing any trouble for this Margaritaville construction. He said contractors are not gonna be taking any chances on the project they’ve been working on for over a year.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Know your Southwest Florida hurricane evacuation zone

With Hurricane Ian on a likely path toward some part of Florida’s Gulf Coast, now is the best time to familiarize yourself with the state’s hurricane evacuation zones. On Southwest Florida’s hurricane evacuation zone map, each color corresponds with a letter:. Red is A, the most vulnerable...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
classiccountry1045.com

Storm IAN Moving But Authorities Urge Caution

While hurricanes pose the greatest threat to life and property, tropical storms and depression also can be devastating. The primary hazards from tropical cyclones (which include tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes) are storm surge flooding, inland flooding from heavy rains, destructive winds, tornadoes, and high surf and rip currents. Stay tuned to WENG RADIO for breaking news updates.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Wilma#Hurricanes#Tropical Depression Nine
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach preparing for Tropical Storm Ian

Tropical Storm Ian has the potential to become a hurricane and make landfall in Southwest Florida next week, and Fort Myers Beach is preparing. The town of Fort Myers Beach encourages all residents to take time this weekend and make sure their properties and families are prepared. Town staff has...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

DeSoto County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from DeSoto County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. DESOTO COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. DESOTO COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. DESOTO COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley

Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County has declared a State of Emergency

Collier County has declared a State of Emergency. Declaring an emergency allows the county to enforce emergency operations and act quickly if the course of the storm changes. This was declared early Sunday after the Board of County Commissioners held an emergency special meeting. Despite the declaration, there are no...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Lee County closely monitoring Tropical Depression No. 9

Lee County is closely monitoring Tropical Depression No. 9 in the Caribbean. The county will make decisions regarding activation levels at the Emergency Operations Center based on the forecast. There is no State of Local Emergency declared at this time. Residents are encouraged to monitor local media outlets for updates...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy