Lawrence, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Several area teams made their way to Lawrence for the annual Rim Rock Farm Classic on Saturday. Garden City’s boys would compete in the Boys’ Gold 5k and place third out of 25 teams. They were led by Josiah Munoz, who finished 12th in a time of 16:09.60. In the Girls’ Crimson 5k, Garden City came in ninth and Dodge City was 27th out of 32 teams. Cate Wiese was 34th to lead Garden City with a time of 21:01.60 and Dodge City was led by Alex Gere, who was 56th in a time of 21:31.10.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO