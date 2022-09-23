Read full article on original website
Area teams compete at Rim Rock Classic
Lawrence, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Several area teams made their way to Lawrence for the annual Rim Rock Farm Classic on Saturday. Garden City’s boys would compete in the Boys’ Gold 5k and place third out of 25 teams. They were led by Josiah Munoz, who finished 12th in a time of 16:09.60. In the Girls’ Crimson 5k, Garden City came in ninth and Dodge City was 27th out of 32 teams. Cate Wiese was 34th to lead Garden City with a time of 21:01.60 and Dodge City was led by Alex Gere, who was 56th in a time of 21:31.10.
Lady Buffs tennis wins Garden City Invitational
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On a day where temperatures were in the 80’s, nine schools made their way to Garden City on Saturday for the annual Garden City invitational. It would be the homestanding Buffaloes winning the meet with 89 points, five better than Dodge City. Scott City was sixth, Garden City’s second team came in eighth.
Longhorns corral the Cowboys
Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Behind a stingy defense and several big plays on offense, the Holcomb Longhorns shut out the Goodland Cowboys on Friday night 25-0. The first big play of the night belonged to Goodland. After the Longhorns punted on the games opening series, the Cowboys started from their own 15 yard line, and drove to the Holcomb 34, thanks to a fake punt that Brysun Waters turned into a 35-yard run and a first down. But the Longhorn defense held and the Cowboys turned it over on downs.
