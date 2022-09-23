Stockholm, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2022 – For people with type 2 diabetes, the success of long-term weight loss plans may depend on how well a short-term diet plan works first. The findings come from new research among people with type 2 diabetes in a weight-loss program that found if they haven't lost 0.5% of their body weight within the first 4 weeks, their chance of long-term success is less likely and a change of plan may be best.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 6 DAYS AGO