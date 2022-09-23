Read full article on original website
Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- New research suggests that waist-to-hip ratio, and not body mass index is a better measure of healthy weight -- and may predict early death better than BMI. The researchers urge using the new method to replace BMI, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called "an inexpensive and easy tool" because that calculation requires only a person's height and weight.
Apple to make iPhone 14 in India in shift away from China
Apple will manufacture its new flagship smartphone in India, the US tech giant said Monday, as it seeks to diversify production away from a dependence on China. The latest announcement comes just weeks after Apple launched new smartphones.
DNEG CEO and Chairman Namit Malhotra Wins 2022 Asian Achievers Award
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today that the UK’s 20 th Asian Achievers Awards have named DNEG CEO and Chairman Namit Malhotra a winner in this year’s Arts & Culture category. Malhotra was nominated alongside Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”), classical music singer Chandra Chakraborty, and multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Charli XCX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005493/en/ The United Kingdom’s 20th Asian Achievers Awards named DNEG CEO and Chairman Namit Malhotra winner in this year’s Arts & Culture category. (Photo: Business Wire)
WebMD
Early Weight Loss May Be Best Predictor of Long-Term Success
Stockholm, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2022 – For people with type 2 diabetes, the success of long-term weight loss plans may depend on how well a short-term diet plan works first. The findings come from new research among people with type 2 diabetes in a weight-loss program that found if they haven't lost 0.5% of their body weight within the first 4 weeks, their chance of long-term success is less likely and a change of plan may be best.
