UPI News

Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- New research suggests that waist-to-hip ratio, and not body mass index is a better measure of healthy weight -- and may predict early death better than BMI. The researchers urge using the new method to replace BMI, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called "an inexpensive and easy tool" because that calculation requires only a person's height and weight.
The Associated Press

DNEG CEO and Chairman Namit Malhotra Wins 2022 Asian Achievers Award

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today that the UK’s 20 th Asian Achievers Awards have named DNEG CEO and Chairman Namit Malhotra a winner in this year’s Arts & Culture category. Malhotra was nominated alongside Simone Ashley (“Bridgerton”), classical music singer Chandra Chakraborty, and multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Charli XCX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005493/en/ The United Kingdom’s 20th Asian Achievers Awards named DNEG CEO and Chairman Namit Malhotra winner in this year’s Arts & Culture category. (Photo: Business Wire)
WebMD

Early Weight Loss May Be Best Predictor of Long-Term Success

Stockholm, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2022 – For people with type 2 diabetes, the success of long-term weight loss plans may depend on how well a short-term diet plan works first. The findings come from new research among people with type 2 diabetes in a weight-loss program that found if they haven't lost 0.5% of their body weight within the first 4 weeks, their chance of long-term success is less likely and a change of plan may be best.
