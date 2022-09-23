Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?
When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
How to make a YouTube channel in under 10 minutes
YouTube has a massive global audience that's diverse and committed to the platform. Whether you own a business or simply want to build your own personal brand, your own YouTube channel is essential followers. While YouTube has an excellent website, most people watch YT content via the Android and iOS apps or with inexpensive streaming devices.
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
technewstoday.com
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
Ars Technica
Facebook users sue Meta for bypassing beefy Apple security to spy on millions
After Apple updated its privacy rules in 2021 to easily allow iOS users to opt out of all tracking by third-party apps, so many people opted out that the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported that Meta lost $10 billion in revenue over the next year. Meta's business model depends on selling...
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
Man Slammed for Returning Fiancée's Wedding Dress at Mom's Request
One Redditor said the fiancée should "call off the wedding," while others said she should "run."
thebrag.com
Facebook users file class action lawsuit against Meta for in-app tracking
Meta is now facing a class-action lawsuit as Facebook users are suing the platform for in-app tracking on external websites. United States users of Facebook are suing the platform’s parent company, Meta, for allegedly tracking them through an in-app browser on IOS devices, which conflict with Apple’s privacy policies.
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Instagram is DOWN: Hundreds of thousands of users worldwide cannot access their accounts in the app or on the website
Instagram is down for hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, as many are unable to log in to their accounts in the app and website. The outage began around 11:45am ET and are greatly impacting users in the US, South America, Asia and Europe. It is not clear what sparked...
PC Magazine
Meta Sued for Tracking iOS Users Even If They've Opted Out
Meta is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims it developed a secret work-around for Apple's privacy rules on iOS, allowing it to collect personal data without consent. Last year, Apple changed the rules for iOS app developers by forcing them to ask a user's permission before their apps are...
Dad Dragged for Breakfast Meltdown Over Cost of Scrambled Eggs: 'Red Flag'
"You need to have an honest conversation with your husband regarding the extreme budgeting and to understand if there are hidden financial issues."
Android Authority
How to loop a video on Android
Play it again, play it again, play it again. When you save a video to your Android device, there are many things you can do afterward. You can edit the video for uploading to YouTube, you can share the video with others, and, of course, you can view the video locally on your device. If you’re in this last camp, you have the option to view your video repeatedly by looping it. You can also disable that function if you just want to show the video once. Let’s go over how to loop videos on Android.
Business Insider
How to leave a WhatsApp group chat without anyone knowing
You can leave a WhatsApp group without anyone knowing — except for the admin — in the latest version of the app. In older versions of WhatsApp, group members were notified when you left a group chat. Members can still see that you've left a group chat if...
I’m an iPhone genius and I’m obsessed with hack that makes my life 10x easier
As anyone who loves to get the best out of their pictures will know, the iPhone has some really neat editing tools. You can change everything from contrast and brightness, through to shadows and highlights. But if you have a specific look you really like, and want the same across...
Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding
Commenters praised a woman for "making a scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she could not sit at the family table but instead with the other guests. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Simple_Judy3409, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received more than 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. The post can be found here.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Archived Emails in Gmail?
The Archive option on Gmail allows you to ignore emails temporarily by removing them from your inbox. However, archived emails do not have a single location where they are bundled and stored. So, it can be hard to locate these archived emails when you need them. Luckily, this article will...
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
