ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?

When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to make a YouTube channel in under 10 minutes

YouTube has a massive global audience that's diverse and committed to the platform. Whether you own a business or simply want to build your own personal brand, your own YouTube channel is essential followers. While YouTube has an excellent website, most people watch YT content via the Android and iOS apps or with inexpensive streaming devices.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to See Old Stories on Facebook?

Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Mobile#Android
thebrag.com

Facebook users file class action lawsuit against Meta for in-app tracking

Meta is now facing a class-action lawsuit as Facebook users are suing the platform for in-app tracking on external websites. United States users of Facebook are suing the platform’s parent company, Meta, for allegedly tracking them through an in-app browser on IOS devices, which conflict with Apple’s privacy policies.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
PC Magazine

Meta Sued for Tracking iOS Users Even If They've Opted Out

Meta is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims it developed a secret work-around for Apple's privacy rules on iOS, allowing it to collect personal data without consent. Last year, Apple changed the rules for iOS app developers by forcing them to ask a user's permission before their apps are...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to loop a video on Android

Play it again, play it again, play it again. When you save a video to your Android device, there are many things you can do afterward. You can edit the video for uploading to YouTube, you can share the video with others, and, of course, you can view the video locally on your device. If you’re in this last camp, you have the option to view your video repeatedly by looping it. You can also disable that function if you just want to show the video once. Let’s go over how to loop videos on Android.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to leave a WhatsApp group chat without anyone knowing

You can leave a WhatsApp group without anyone knowing — except for the admin — in the latest version of the app. In older versions of WhatsApp, group members were notified when you left a group chat. Members can still see that you've left a group chat if...
INTERNET
Newsweek

Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding

Commenters praised a woman for "making a scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she could not sit at the family table but instead with the other guests. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Simple_Judy3409, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received more than 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. The post can be found here.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
technewstoday.com

How to Find Archived Emails in Gmail?

The Archive option on Gmail allows you to ignore emails temporarily by removing them from your inbox. However, archived emails do not have a single location where they are bundled and stored. So, it can be hard to locate these archived emails when you need them. Luckily, this article will...
INTERNET
PC Magazine

Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy