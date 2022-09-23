The Emporia High School cross country team ran at the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence on Saturday morning. “They stuck their noses in the race and competed in large, competitive fields that most of them have never run in before,” head coach Michael Robinson said. “To have both teams finishing in the top half of the field is encouraging because they're only going to get faster in the back half of the season.”

