Emporia football battles back, but falls short against Topeka
The fourth quarter may have well been its own game between Emporia and Topeka High School on Friday night in Topeka, with Emporia coming in on the short end of a 34-21 final score. Topeka entered the fourth quarter with a 14-0 lead. But both offenses woke up over the...
Emporia football seeks first win over Topeka in 13 years
The last time Emporia High School defeated Topeka High School in football was 2009. Needless to say, it has been a while. The Spartans are looking to bounce back after a 56-24 loss to Salina Central. But 14 of those 24 points came in the fourth quarter, showing this is a team that plays until the very end.
Emporia cross country teams compete at Rim Rock Classic
The Emporia High School cross country team ran at the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence on Saturday morning. “They stuck their noses in the race and competed in large, competitive fields that most of them have never run in before,” head coach Michael Robinson said. “To have both teams finishing in the top half of the field is encouraging because they're only going to get faster in the back half of the season.”
Emporia State football edged by No. 14 Pittsburg State
In a battle between two of the top offenses in the MIAA, the defenses are what shined at Welch Stadium on Saturday. In the end, Emporia State came up just short in a 14-13 matchup against No. 14 Pittsburg State in front of 5,122 fans at the 100th Sunflower Showdown.
Mill Valley, Hutchinson make moves in new KSHSAA classifications
The new Kansas State High School Activities Association Classifications are likely good news for Great Bend teams. Class 5A powerhouse Mill Valley is moving to Class 6A, and Hutchinson will offset that move by dropping down to Class 5A. With a listed enrollment of 924, Great Bend High School remains...
580 Preps Rewind: High School Football Week 4, 2022
After every week of the high school football season, our Brendan Dzwierzynski takes a dive into the weekend’s action for the 580 Preps Rewind, giving you a look at how all the teams from Topeka and Shawnee County fared in their latest games. We’re already halfway through the eight-game...
Good food and golf go together at Orchard festival
“Our basic business is creating lifelong pleasant memories for friends and family,” said Sarah Lockyear as she and her grandfather Bob Karr relaxed on a rustic bench Saturday at The Orchard Fall Festival a few miles north of Emporia. Karr chuckled and pointed. “There’s family over there and friends...
Salina's Brown, Easter, Roberts new K-State Connected 'Cats
MANHATTAN — Members of a new group of Kansas State University student leaders are sharing their K-State stories around the state. The Connected 'Cats are a new class of students who are providing leadership during the presidential community visits. The presidential initiative focuses on the people of Kansas and their communities. Every academic year, K-State is visiting nine communities throughout the state to listen and learn from the Kansans who live there.
Sheldon Stewart
KU fans ‘pack the Booth’ as Jayhawks roll to victory over Duke; block party set for next week
Kansas fans “packed the Booth” Saturday for only the second sold-out football game in nearly 13 years, and their team did not disappoint. The crimson-clad Jayhawks improved to 4-0 on the season, topping the Duke Blue Devils 35-27. It’s the first time KU has won more than three games in a season since 2009.
Food a-Palooza brings big attendance to Flinthills Mall
The main parking lot at Flinthills Mall was full Saturday for the mall’s fall rendition of its Food Truck Rally. Several new vendors attended, including Shelby Rappel of Shelby’s Snack Shack. Rappel came to Emporia from Gill, Colorado, although she has family connections to Neosho Rapids. Karl Baker...
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
Week 4 area school football roundup
After a hotter-than-normal start to the season, football weather is finally upon us as all six area teams took the gridiron on Friday night. In addition to Olpe, covered in our area football game of the week, two schools added to the win column.
Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday
An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
KU improves to 4-0 after beating Duke
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are the best they’ve been since 2009. The Jayhawks beat the Blue Devils 35-27 on Saturday, making KU football 4-0 for the first time since 2009. Jalon Daniels added to his Heisman candidacy right away, throwing the game’s first touchdown pass to Trevor Kardell. Devin Neal exited the field […]
EHS Homecoming Royalty candidates announced
Emporia High School will crown its Homecoming royalty during the Friday, Sept. 30, football game against Manhattan. Candidates for king are Angel Aldrete, Fred Jackson, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares and Bobby Trujillo. Candidates for queen are Alison Brown, Arianna Hamilton, Rebecca Snyder, Journey Walburn and Elizabeth Willhite. The Homecoming parade...
Junction City man hospitalized after pickup, semi crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Shawn E. Ridgeway, 58,Topeka was westbound on Kansas 4 Highway in the city of Meriden. The pickup crossed the center line into the...
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
