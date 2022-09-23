ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall brings summer-like temperatures to Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first full week of fall brought summer-like temperatures to Southern California on Monday along with an increased risk of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings and advisories were issued for inland areas through midweek, with maximum temperatures predicted to reach 103 (39 Celsius) in foothills and valleys.
