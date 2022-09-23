Read full article on original website
Related
Man jailed after driving with vehicle hood up during chase, West Virginia police say
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of a domestic disturbance crashed over an embankment after fleeing in a vehicle with an open hood, West Virginia police said Sunday. Dustin Keith Johnson, 22, was charged with fleeing in a vehicle, an expired operator’s license, no insurance, obstructing and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WDTV
1 killed, 2 flown to hospital after UTV wreck
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was killed and two other flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Gilmer County, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened Saturday afternoon in the Steer Run Church area on Gassaway Rd., officials said. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
WSAZ
Man arrested after pursuit
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Saturday night after leading police on a pursuit. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Dustin Johnson was arrested Saturday. Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance that involved Johnson. According to officials, Johnson saw police and then took off in...
1 injured after vehicle crashes into Huntington gas station
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a gas station this evening. Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Speedway in the 4300 block of Route 60. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, a vehicle driven […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Deputies searching for arson suspect
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, according to investigators. Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on fire on Stover Road in...
Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased
UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to the […]
UPDATE: Chapmanville fire chief addressed rumors of wrongdoing back in 2019
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Chapmanville residents said it wasn’t a surprise that their volunteer fire department is under investigation for misuse of public funds. Back in June 2019, the Chapmanville Town Council was alerted of similar allegations against former Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department chief Thomas Perry. According to meeting minutes, Perry appeared in front […]
Ironton Tribune
Man facing eight felony charges in August shooting
A man accused of hiding to ambush to shoot at his ex-girlfriend has been indicted on eight felony charges by the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, has been indicted with three counts of first-degree felony attempted murder with a firearm specification, second-degree felony felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons under disability (meaning he had previously been convicted of a felony and isn’t allowed to have a firearm), third-degree felony tampering with evidence, first-degree felony arson and first-degree felony aggravated arson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Man pleads guilty in connection with shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a shooting that injured a woman last April in the Alum Creek area, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Brett Peters, 40, entered a guilty plea to unlawful wounding in connection with the incident.
wchstv.com
Charleston police say stabbing report unfounded
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:10 a.m. 9/22/22. Charleston police say an incident that was initially reported as a stabbing proved to be unfounded. Police responded Thursday morning to the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle after emergency dispatchers said a person reportedly had been stabbed. After investigating, police said...
wklw.com
No Charges to be Filed in Boyd Co Shooting
A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd Co Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over. According...
Case for Huntington man accused of hitting teen, DUI goes to grand jury
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man accused of hitting a 14-year-old while driving under the influence was in court today, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Matthew Jenkins is facing several charges related to the crash including DUI Causing Bodily Injury, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Obstructing an Officer. The victim, Christopher Andrews, tells […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summers County woman arrested on drug charges
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Early this morning, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department received a call of two individuals passed out inside a vehicle in the area of the Rock Ridge Resort in Pipestem. One of the occupants was identified as Tasha Pack, 39, of Pipestem. Ms. Pack...
Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
wchstv.com
Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
West Virginia woman gets life for killing parents in fire
A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life, but will be eligible for parole in 15 years.
WSAZ
I-64 East back open after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 64 East are back open Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash near the Oakwood Road exit in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, dispatchers say. The accident was reported just after 5 p.m.
Metro News
First responders confirm boy drowned in Ohio River near Huntington Saturday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — First responders say a boy drowned in the Ohio River near Huntington Saturday. A call came into first responders around 3:15 p.m. about a possible drowning on the Ohio River near the East Huntington Bridge. According to WSAZ-TV, Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller confirmed the boy...
Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
Comments / 0