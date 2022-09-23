COLUMBUS, Ohio – Playing at home for the first time in two weeks, Ohio State gave the fans and alumni reason to smile in a 2-0 victory over Iowa on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes got a first half goal from sophomore Kailyn Dudukovich and a second half goal from Kine Flotre to improve to 6-2-2 and 1-1-1 on the year. Iowa slips to 3-5-3 overall and 0-2-1 in Big Ten play.

