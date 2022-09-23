Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Drop 1-0 Decision at No. 9 Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-1-3, 1-1-0) suffered its first loss of the season with a 1-0 setback at No. 9 Maryland (5-1-2, 2-0-1) Sunday at Ludwig Field in College Park. Ohio State keeper Max Trejo, a redshirt freshman, has started the last four games and had...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Dudukovich, Flotre Score in 2-0 Ohio State Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Playing at home for the first time in two weeks, Ohio State gave the fans and alumni reason to smile in a 2-0 victory over Iowa on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes got a first half goal from sophomore Kailyn Dudukovich and a second half goal from Kine Flotre to improve to 6-2-2 and 1-1-1 on the year. Iowa slips to 3-5-3 overall and 0-2-1 in Big Ten play.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 23 Ohio State Falls at No. 6 Penn State, 2-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team wrapped up a two-game weekend conference road trip by falling at No. 6 Penn State on Sunday, 2-0, in State College, Pa. The Buckeyes are now 3-5 on the season and 0-3 in Big Ten play while Penn State improved to 8-1 overall (3-0 Big Ten).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Part of Big Field at Inverness Intercollegiate
Tee Times: Monday: Shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., continuous play for two rounds. Tuesday: Tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 tees beginning at 8:30 a.m. Teams: Charlotte, East Tennessee State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, USC, SMU, South Alabama, Texas Tech, Toledo, Virginia and Washington.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Postgame Notes vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State has won nine consecutive games against the Badgers. Ohio State leads the all-time series, 62-18-5, including a 32-7-3 record vs. Wisconsin in Columbus. Ohio State is 71-28 all-time in night games, including 21-5 at Ohio Stadium, and has won 10 of its last 11. From 2014 through tonight’s...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Stroud Climbs the Record Books as Buckeyes Top Wisconsin, 52-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) built a 31-7 first-half lead on its way to a 52-21 win over Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1) Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes amassed 539 yards of total offense while holding Wisconsin to 296. Quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 17-of-27 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns. Ohio State’s rushing attack was equally successful with a pair or 100-yard rushers.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Big Ten Play Resumes at No. 9 Maryland
College Park, Maryland — Ludwig Field (6,000) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-0-3) travels for the first time in Big Ten Conference play this weekend to take on No. 9 Maryland (4-1-2) in College Park Sunday. First touch is set for 1 p.m. with B1G+ set to stream the action.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Golf Completes First Round Of Mason Rudolph
NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The No. 11 Buckeyes completed the first 18 holes of the Mason Rudolph on Monday afternoon. Ohio State is in seventh place with a team score of 295 (+7). Caley McGinty is tied for 18th place after the first round of play; she shot even par (72).
