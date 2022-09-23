Read full article on original website
Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 9/24
VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store.
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said about 11:59 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shots fired call at the V&M Discount, located at 1000 S.W. 10th Ave.
Shooting at V&M Discount sends victim to hospital
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking into a shooting Friday that sent a person to the hospital. Just before noon, police went to the V&M Discount store at SW 10th and Adams on a shots fired report. On the way, police found out a person was being...
Last day to attend, 2022 Amarillo Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Tri-State Fair (ATSF) officials announced that today is not only the fair’s last day but is also “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night” Saturday, Sept. 24. According to an ATSF Facebook post, guests are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer prevention. Officials said the fair will be […]
Crime Stoppers Assault
Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man involved in an assault. Amarillo police are looking for the man involved in an assault at a convenience store in the 3600 block of South Washington, on September 16th. Police reports say the man became upset with a store employee and then...
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in an assault
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Sept. 16, at around 5:39 p.m., Amarillo Police Department were called to a convenience store near the 3600 block of S. Washington on an assault.
City of Amarillo and City of Canyon allocates remaining ARPA funds
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Rescue Plan Act was passed with the goal of helping those affected by the pandemic. The City of Amarillo and City of Canyon both have funds left to put towards various projects. Amarillo received nearly $40 million in total. The city received the first...
Amarillo’s New Terrifying Haunt Is In A 6000sqft Warehouse
It may have taken six years, but Amarillo's newest haunted house is set to give you all the thrills you crave in 2022. In case you haven't heard yet, the newest haunted attraction in town is located on West Sundown Lane, which is eerily appropriate. The Haunt At Sundown is...
Fairly’s team alleges city’s ‘secret plan’ in new docs
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the most recent set of court documents filed in Potter County District Court by Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly’s legal team, the team, once again, lays out its allegations against the city of Amarillo, choosing to highlight their belief that the city of Amarillo had a “secret plan” to fund the […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation. According to the release, 23-year-old, Oman Martin Cabrera Jr. is wanted for burglary of a habitation. Cabrera Jr. is 5′ 03″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and...
Gem Lake Pool Still Brings Memories to Amarillo with What is Left
I posed the question a while ago about Gem Lake Road. Yes, it is called Gem Lake. Did that lake ever really exist? Even if it didn't there is definitely something that did leave it's memories on the area. I am talking about the Gem Lake Pool. A fun place...
Off-duty Potter County Deputy wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair identified
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Deputies who were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a shooting Monday evening. According to the Potter County officials, on Sept. 19, at around 11 p.m., a man opened fired on officials, wounding Deputy William Snyder and an off-duty firefighter who was also working at the fair as well as a bystander.
Kindred Hospice hosting a grief support group
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is announcing a new grief support program. Kindred Hospice is hosting a six-week program that focuses on the support and education of anybody grieving the death of a loved one. The program will be on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following...
Man Who Crashed Car Through BSA Gets His Day In Court
It was one of the wild stories back in May here in Amarillo. You remember it right? The one where the man who had a car full of drugs slammed into the front doors of BSA with his car, then got out and walked into the lobby with a gun. If you forgot, you can catch up here.
Canyon Animal Control able to shelter more animals due to new equipment
CANYON,Texas (KFDA) - City of Canyon Animal Control has received new equipment allowing more safe spaces for animals. Donations through Gracie’s Project made it possible for two additional kennels to be donated to Canyon Animal Control. Gracie’s Project is a local non-profit and within a 24-hour period raised enough...
Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.
It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?
I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
Texas Panhandle Art Education Association hosting Art in the Park 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Art Education Association will be hosting Art in the Park 2022 at Medi Park tomorrow. The event will be on Saturday, September 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the NE sidewalks behind the Discovery Center. This year over 120 teams are...
