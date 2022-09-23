ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KFDA

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 9/24

VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Shooting at V&M Discount sends victim to hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking into a shooting Friday that sent a person to the hospital. Just before noon, police went to the V&M Discount store at SW 10th and Adams on a shots fired report. On the way, police found out a person was being...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Assault

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for a man involved in an assault. Amarillo police are looking for the man involved in an assault at a convenience store in the 3600 block of South Washington, on September 16th. Police reports say the man became upset with a store employee and then...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Shooting#Neighborhood Watch#Saturn Terrace#Cpl
KFDA

City of Amarillo and City of Canyon allocates remaining ARPA funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Rescue Plan Act was passed with the goal of helping those affected by the pandemic. The City of Amarillo and City of Canyon both have funds left to put towards various projects. Amarillo received nearly $40 million in total. The city received the first...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDA

Off-duty Potter County Deputy wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair identified

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Deputies who were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a shooting Monday evening. According to the Potter County officials, on Sept. 19, at around 11 p.m., a man opened fired on officials, wounding Deputy William Snyder and an off-duty firefighter who was also working at the fair as well as a bystander.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Kindred Hospice hosting a grief support group

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is announcing a new grief support program. Kindred Hospice is hosting a six-week program that focuses on the support and education of anybody grieving the death of a loved one. The program will be on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Canyon Animal Control able to shelter more animals due to new equipment

CANYON,Texas (KFDA) - City of Canyon Animal Control has received new equipment allowing more safe spaces for animals. Donations through Gracie’s Project made it possible for two additional kennels to be donated to Canyon Animal Control. Gracie’s Project is a local non-profit and within a 24-hour period raised enough...
CANYON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.

It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Do Amarillo’s Elected Officials Think Of Mary Jane?

I'm sure you've always wondered how our elected officials feel about marijuana. It's the kind of burning question that keeps you up at night, believe me, I know. Okay maybe I'm being a little sarcastic.. But what if I told you that I found myself wondering that exact thing and threw myself down the political rabbit hole. I found out quite a bit about the politicians we've elected and their stance on both recreational and medical use of cannabis--it's oddly fascinating.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy