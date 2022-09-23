Read full article on original website
Page County board appoints SMC's Brown as County Medical Examiner
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have appointed a new county medical examiner. By unanimous vote at its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors appointed Dr. Chase Brown as Page County Medical Examiner. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the move comes to assist the current County Medical Examiner, Dr. Theo Barley, who is going through some health issues. Wellhausen adds Brown would not be a replacement but rather work alongside Barley as two equal examiners.
Shenandoah man booked for assault
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges following his weekend arrest. The Shenandoah Police Department says 23-year-old Kyle Allen Shackelford was arrested Friday around 8:45 p.m. for assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Shackelford's arrests comes after officers were called to the 1200 block of 5th Avenue in Shenandoah for a fight in progress.
Shenfest parade basks in bright sunshine
(Shenandoah) -- After wet, gloomy weather the day before, Shenfest Parade '22 had its day in the sun. Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs, under the direction of Dale Risher, took its usual position near the front of the traditional early fall parade. KMAland residents lined West Sheridan Avenue on a bright, sunny Saturday afternoon to view a vast array of entries. VIPs included this year's grand marshal, retired Shenandoah veterinarian Dr. Gary Connell and his wife Jane. The Connells were humbled by the tribute.
Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:PendingName:Curtis Lee MattoxPronunciation: Age:39From:Shenandoah, IowaPrevious: Day…
Joyce Kelley, 88 of Red Oak, Iowa formerly of Hastings, Iowa
Visitation Location:Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center, Malvern, Iowa. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Cemetery:Private Burial in the Hastings Cemetery, Hastings, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested on Burglary charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas, of Omaha, Nebraska, and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn, of Council Bluffs, were both arrested Thursday morning on Ingrum Avenue for Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Trespass 1st. Thomas and Klahn were each held on $8,300 bond.
Plattsmouth man faces multiple drug charges in Glenwood
(Glenwood) -- A Plattsmouth man was arrested in Glenwood over the weekend. The Glenwood Police Department says 42-year-old Brian Johnson was arrested Sunday for a controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense, and failure to affix a drug stamp. Johnson is being held on $32,000 cash or...
2 suspects face multiple charges in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- Two Mills County suspects are in custody following their Thursday morning arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas of Omaha and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn of Council Bluffs were arrested on Ingrum Avenue near Glenwood shortly before 7:25 a.m. Authorities say both Thomas and Klahn were charged with 3rd degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing 1st offense.
Sharon "Sherry" Perkins, 81, Randolph, IA
Randolph Fire & Rescue, Randolph Depot Museum, or Fremont Co. Historical Society. Condolences to her family may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/649055/sherry-perkins/
Douglas County Department of Corrections reports death of an inmate on Sunday
Officials said that they have no further comment pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.
Motorcyclist dies in SW Iowa crash with farm tractor
A Mills County man was killed in a collision near Avoca in western Iowa’s Shelby County last night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland, of Emerson, was traveling north on Highway 59 at around 8:19-p.m., when a 2005 International tractor pulled out from a farm drive at 525 Highway 59.
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
Updated: Missing Council Bluffs Child Located
(Council Bluffs) The missing eleven-year-old Council Bluffs child Jameson Borden has been located. Council Bluffs Police are searching for 11-year-old Jameson Borden of Council Bluffs. The child left his residence at 136 East Graham Avenue in an unknown direction when his parents left to go to the store. Authorities say...
Shen flag retirement ceremony Saturday
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Shenfest activities climax with a solemn, patriotic ceremony. More than a thousand flags will be destroyed in a flag retirement ceremony Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sportsman's Park north of the National Guard Armory. Shenandoah's American Legion #88 sponsors the ceremony. Legion Spokesman Dennis Nance tells KMA News the flags are retired by incineration.
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
Broadcast journalist Murphy joins Creston Hall of Fame
(Creston) -- From reading announcements over the middle school intercom, a KMAland native grew into an Emmy-winning TV news reporter/anchor. Now, Tiffany Murphy has another honor to add to her illustrious career, as she was inducted Friday morning into the Creston High School Hall of Fame. A 2005 Creston High graduate, Murphy currently serves as an evening anchor at WLNE ABC 6 in Providence, Rhode Island. In an interview with KMA News, Murphy traced her career back to her 8th grade year at Burton R. Jones Middle School in Creston, when she read announcements over the school intercom. That led to jobs in high school at radio stations in Creston and Osceola. Murphy tells KMA News her desire to be "in the know" prompted her to enter broadcast news.
Mills County Man Killed in Motorcycle Tractor Accident in Shelby County
(Avoca) A Mills County man died when his motorcycle collided with a tractor leaving a farm drive north of Avoca. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 325 Highway 59 at 8:19 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say 33-year-old Timothy McFarland, of Emerson, died in the crash. According to...
Phyllis May Neff, 78, Grant City, MO
Service: Funeral ServicesName: Phyllis May NeffPronunciation: Age: 78From: Grant City, MOPre…
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday near 156th and Maple. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is Velma Sanders, 65. Sanders was a passenger in a...
Emerson man killed in motorcycle, tractor collision
(Avoca) -- An Emerson man was killed in a Shelby County collision Thursday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland was killed when his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2005 International tractor driven by 49-year-old Robert Arkfeld Jr of Manilla at 325 U.S. Highway 59 near Avoca. Authorities say McFarland was northbound on Highway 59 around 8:20 p.m. when Arkfeld, Jr attempted to pull out of a farm drive and turn south onto Highway 59. The Patrol says McFarland was unable to stop and collided with the front of the tractor, and sustained injuries that were not survivable. McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. Arkfeld, Jr was uninjured.
