Tyson Fury has warned Anthony Joshua he is ready to walk away from a super fight if he misses today’s deadline, with Manuel Charr floated as a contingency option. The WBC world heavyweight champion has been verbally sparring with the former title holder as negotiations continue over arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history. And Fury has now threatened to spike the fight if Joshua does not return the contract signed by 5pm on Monday, while goading his rival by labelling him as a “big body building p***y”.Fury said: “Today is D Day people, are you [Joshua] going...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO