Read full article on original website
Related
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura live round-by-round updates for one of the top boxing fights of the year which takes place Saturday night at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The main event is expected to begin around 1 a.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check...
Yardbarker
Tyson Fury has an opponent for December – but it’s NOT Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn does not think that Tyson Fury wants to fight Anthony Joshua – rather he’s pursuing a fight with Manuel Charr. Fury and Joshua have been locked in a war of words online, with boxing fans desperately hoping that it results in the two of them meeting in the ring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr
Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker – Live results from Manchester
By Barry Holbrook: Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) wore down and stopped Joseph Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) in the 11th round on Saturday night to capture the interim WBO heavyweight title at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Joyce was battering the former WBO champion Parker at will with heavy...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin-Lara: WBA Formally Orders Title Consolidation Clash
Gennadiy Golovkin’s return to the middleweight division comes with his next assignment in tow. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has formally ordered a title consolidation clash between Kazakhstan’s Golovkin and Erislandy Lara. Both sides were notified Friday afternoon to enter an assigned 30-day negotiation period and reach a deal by no later than October 23 to avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Decisions Sarah Mahfoud To Unify WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO Titles
Amanda Serrano added to her enormous collection of world title belts as she unified the WBC, WBO and IBF (plus the IBO) featherweight titles with a wide unanimous decision over Sarah Mahfoud on the Joyce-Parker card in Manchester. If Serrano’s fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year was a big...
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Edgar Berlanga Has John Ryder On His Radar
By Vince Dwriter: Super middleweight contender Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga made his professional boxing debut in April 2016 when he knocked out his opponent Jorge Pedroza in the first round. From 2016 to 2020, Berlanga would make brief cameos inside of the squared circle as he knocked...
BoxingNews24.com
Josh Warrington defends against Luis Alberto Lopez on Dec.10th in Leeds
By Charles Brun: IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington will be defending against #1 IBF Luis Alberto Lopez on DAZN on December 10th. Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KOs) and Lopez (26-2, 15 KOs) will headline at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. This isn’t the type of fight that’ll attract a lot...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Boxing Scene
Usyk Says Fury is 'Afraid' to Fight Him for Undisputed; Plans to Fight Three More Times
Oleksandr Usyk believes Tyson Fury wants no part of him. The WBA, WBO, and IBF unified heavyweight champion from Ukraine called out Fury, the WBC titlist, to a full unification fight last month immediately after defeating Anthony Joshua in their 12-round heavyweight title rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fury responded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyson Fury ‘moving on’ from Anthony Joshua fight if contract not signed before deadline
Tyson Fury has warned Anthony Joshua he is ready to walk away from a super fight if he misses today’s deadline, with Manuel Charr floated as a contingency option. The WBC world heavyweight champion has been verbally sparring with the former title holder as negotiations continue over arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history. And Fury has now threatened to spike the fight if Joshua does not return the contract signed by 5pm on Monday, while goading his rival by labelling him as a “big body building p***y”.Fury said: “Today is D Day people, are you [Joshua] going...
3 extraordinary details you may have missed from Floyd Mayweather's fight with MMA star Mikuru Asakura
Floyd Mayweather's latest opponent Mikuru Asakura hit him cleaner with this one punch than Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao ever managed to.
hotnewhiphop.com
Anthony Joshua Spits Bars Amid Tyson Fury Contract Dispute
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have yet to square off in the ring. Anthony Joshua is currently on a two-fight losing streak as he lost to Oleksandr Usyk in two-consecutive title fights. As a result, Usyk has the vast majority of the belts, while Tyson Fury still has one. Fury’s belt is arguably the most important, and he has been trying to unify his titles for years.
BoxingNews24.com
Mayweather warns Pacquiao: you’ll get “a$$ whooped again”
By Allan Fox: Retired stars Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr went at it in front of the media today in Japan. It seemed a little odd, and the 45-year-old Mayweather and 43-year-old Pacquiao would just happen to meet in Japan. Mayweather has been out of the ring in terms...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Warren on Joe Joyce: 'I Don't Know How Usyk Can Beat Him'
Frank Warren has a hard time seeing how the unified heavyweight champion of the world can stand up to the withering pressure of his ace client, hard-hitting British contender Joe Joyce. Warren, the head of Queensberry Promotions, was an elated spectator Saturday night at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, where...
Yardbarker
Eddie Hearn on possibility of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch
Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has initiated talks for a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. At a time when it looked as though no fighter on the planet, irrespective of weight division, could beat Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol taught the Mexican a lesson. Canelo moved up in...
Yardbarker
Oleksandr Usyk vs Deontay Wilder winner predicted… and it’s not who you think
Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott has claimed that the former heavyweight champion could BEAT Oleksandr Usyk. Wilder reigned as the WBC heavyweight champion of the world until he was dethroned by current champ Tyson Fury over a thrilling, memorable trilogy. The American has not fought since his defeat in...
Comments / 0