The Cardinals are in a freefall, and it’s on Kliff Kingsbury to pull out of it. The team is 1-2 after a demoralizing 20-12 home loss to the LA Rams on Sunday in Glendale. Dating back to last year, the Cardinals are 2-7 over their last nine, which includes three losses to the Rams. And they’ve also now lost seven in a row at State Farm Stadium. ...
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with week-long skills competitions and a flag football game, the Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for Sunday 5 February.
Mickey Loomis needs to stop answering the phone when Howie Roseman calls him. The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten so much from the New Orleans Saints in the last year; the Saints made an emotional decision to trade away star nickel C.J. Gardner-Johnson at a loss, just months after they sold a 2023 first round draft pick (and more assets) that was ultimately spent on a player who wasn’t ready to start right away, and who has since landed on injured reserve until at least November. The Saints have badly misevaluated themselves and their place in the NFL hierarchy without Sean Payton at the wheel.
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event’s content throughout the week. Manning, a...
