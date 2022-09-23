Read full article on original website
Central High School student semi-finalist for scholarship program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central High School student has been named as a Semifinalist in the 68th Annual Merit Scholarship Program. Sarah Kim was nominated with 16,000 other Senior high school students across the nation. They each have the opportunity to compete in the spring for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships. The scholarships combined are […]
Doctor selected for Rural Physician Lifetime of Service Award
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Rural Health Association has selected a doctor from the Gibson Area Hospital Health Services for its 2022 Rural Physician Lifetime of Service Award. Dr. Patricia Johnson started providing oncology services to GAHHS in 1991. The GAHHS Facebook page wrote, “She is a skilled oncologist with a loyal patient […]
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
wmay.com
Danville, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
WCIA
The history of the barn being raised at Illinois Amish Heritage Center
This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
Central football kicks off at McKinley field amid divided neighborhood
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — “Friday Night Lights” looked a little different on Saturday afternoon for Champaign Central’s varsity football team. It comes after months of heated debates between the community, the school board and city council. The team typically plays on Centennial’s football field. The process of getting the game approved has divided neighbors for […]
Small fire sparks on U of I campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire happened earlier today at the U of I Dance Studio. Lt. James Kingston confirmed the fire may have started on the outside of the building. The Urbana Fire Department are still investigating it. They were able to put it out quickly. U of I Dance Studio is located […]
smilepolitely.com
Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential
With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Illinois Basketball: Future top 100 recruit visits Illini
While the Illinois basketball coaching staff is focusing on the micro, they also have the ability to focus on the macro. The Illini class of 2023 and 2024 have a chance to pull in some special talent. 2023 is already bringing Illinois a great forward in Amani Hansberry. He will be a huge asset to the program for years to come.
chambanamoms.com
Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store
Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
WCIA
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
Step back in time in revolutionary war reenactment
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Time rewinds this weekend in Danville. The city offers an opportunity to step back into the Revolutionary War and Pioneer Era. The Vermilion County Conservation District is hosting the Revolutionary War Reenactment at the Homestead in Forest Glen Preserve. This free, public event starts at 10 a.m. on September 24 and […]
Rescued eaglets released on Danville golf course
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re an avid golfer, you probably don’t expect to see bald eagles flying around the course. But at the Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville, people sometimes come out just to watch one eagle family. That’s why Wednesday was an exciting day – a rescue center released two eaglets there. […]
247Sports
Norman talks Hall of Fame induction: 'Just an amazing experience'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Big Ten foes found it nearly impossible to keep the ever-productive Ken Norman quiet during his playing days, but the call from Josh Whitman informing him of his induction into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame did the trick. “I actually paused and didn’t know what...
WCIA
Oktoberfest brings Champaign beer and fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?. You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon FD Responds To Fire At Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken
From the Mattoon Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Friday, September 23, at 3:01pm the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to Lee’s Famous Recipe located at 800 Charleston Avenue for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04pm to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the business, as well as smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. Staff reported to arriving crews that the fire was located in the kitchen. Crews deployed a 1.75″ hose line and entered the structure to begin extinguishing the fire. The fire in the kitchen was quickly knocked down, at which time they discovered that it appeared the fire had spread to the attic. A crew was sent to the roof to cut a hole to allow the heat and smoke to escape. A second 1.75″ attack line was pulled to assist the initial interior crew in knocking the fire down in the attic space. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.
Man died, unrelated to fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a house fire call late Wednesday evening. Officials from the department said a passerby called in the fire. Around 11:30 p.m. HFD arrived at a house on fire at 728 East Thompson Road. The house is not a complete loss, but there is substantial damage, said […]
Turning tragedy into something beautiful with a “pocket park”
MATTOON, Ill., (WCIA) — Thursday morning, community leaders broke ground in a vacant lot downtown Mattoon. They’re working to turn what was once a disaster into something beautiful. Shores Jewelry burned down on Broadway Avenue in 2019. Now, organizations are transforming the space into a pocket park. Alexander Benishek with Mattoon in Motion helped apply […]
