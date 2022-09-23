ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 13 Buckeyes Drop 1-0 Decision at No. 9 Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-1-3, 1-1-0) suffered its first loss of the season with a 1-0 setback at No. 9 Maryland (5-1-2, 2-0-1) Sunday at Ludwig Field in College Park. Ohio State keeper Max Trejo, a redshirt freshman, has started the last four games and had...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Finishes Eighth At Mason Rudolph

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— No. 11 Ohio State finished in eighth place at the Mason Rudolph, which wrapped up Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes shot a 54-hole score of 875 (+11). Aneka Seumanutafa led the Buckeyes, moving up five spots in the standings to finish tied for 18th place. She shot her lowest round of the tournament on the final 18 holes of play, firing a 70 (-2). She had a total score of 215 (-1).
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 23 Ohio State Falls at No. 6 Penn State, 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team wrapped up a two-game weekend conference road trip by falling at No. 6 Penn State on Sunday, 2-0, in State College, Pa. The Buckeyes are now 3-5 on the season and 0-3 in Big Ten play while Penn State improved to 8-1 overall (3-0 Big Ten).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Postgame Quotes vs. Wisconsin

“I just want to start off again by thanking the unbelievable crowd. From the jump: the skull session, the walk, the beginning of the game, all the way to the end. There was a lot of people that hung around at the end of that game and we don’t take that for granted. So, we really appreciate Buckeye Nation and the people that were here tonight.”
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Stroud Climbs the Record Books as Buckeyes Top Wisconsin, 52-21

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) built a 31-7 first-half lead on its way to a 52-21 win over Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1) Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes amassed 539 yards of total offense while holding Wisconsin to 296. Quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 17-of-27 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns. Ohio State’s rushing attack was equally successful with a pair or 100-yard rushers.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Danson Makes 11 Saves as Buckeyes Fall at Rutgers, 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Goalkeeper Abby Danson stopped a career-high 11 shots by Rutgers scored in the first and third quarters to register a 2-0 victory over Ohio State in Big Ten field hockey action in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won its third straight game and is 6-3 on the season while Ohio State is 3-4. The Short Story.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Women’s Golf Completes First Round Of Mason Rudolph

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The No. 11 Buckeyes completed the first 18 holes of the Mason Rudolph on Monday afternoon. Ohio State is in seventh place with a team score of 295 (+7). Caley McGinty is tied for 18th place after the first round of play; she shot even par (72).
