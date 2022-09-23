ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

kiwaradio.com

Historic Jet Gets Lift To Sioux City For New Paint

Sioux City, Iowa — An historic F-80 fighter jet made a recent flight to Sioux City for repainting with an assist from a Davenport-based Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter. The 1950’s era jet has been on display at Camp Dodge in Johnston, and has the markings of the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

A portion of 27th Street in Sioux City closed due to construction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drivers who use 27th Street on the North Side of Sioux City will have a detour, starting Monday, Sept. 26th. Pavement repairs will mean the closure of 27th St., between Chambers St. and Prospect St. Construction starts Monday and will last for one week. There...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker

REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants

We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Disturbing Fact!

Disturbing Fact! Our Jackie Smith is the only female Iowa State Senator west of Ames!! Jackie is a public servant, not a political divider. She is a lifelong educator who will work together to support our schools and our freedoms. Help keep Jackie in the IA Senate working for us! -- Donna Marsh, Sioux City.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Happy trails for now, but I'll be nearby

SIOUX CITY — I’m never good at goodbye, but at the same time, this isn’t really a farewell. It’s just really a ‘see you later.’. Sunday was my last edition as the sports editor at The Journal, and it’s also the end of a three-plus year tenure with the newspaper.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
CANTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Meghan Danielson joins Hawarden police staff

HAWARDEN—Meghan Danielson is ready to make a difference in her hometown after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Aug. 22. She and Gage Klein were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John Millikan and officer Stephanie Arroyo. Danielson, a 20-year-old Hawarden native, has been...
HAWARDEN, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ames dims lights on Sioux City S.C. North 57-28

Ames rolled past Sioux City S.C. North for a comfortable 57-28 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23. Last season, Ames and Sioux City S.C. North squared off with September 24, 2021 at Ames High School last season. For a full recap, click here. Recently on...
AMES, IA
kwit.org

Newscast 09.23.22: Brief lockout at West, West Middle and Loess Hills this morning due to "veiled threat" on social media

Things are back to normal at West High School and two other Sioux City schools after receiving what are calling a “veiled threat” this morning. Sioux City Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a news release that a West High student notified school administrators and police this morning of a "veiled threat" posted on social media. The nature of the threat was not disclosed. Police have made contact with the student who made the initial post. The juvenile-male is being questioned on the matter. As the post was not a direct threat, the department is referring this incident to the County Attorney’s Office for consideration for charges.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Van Den Berg goes on trip of a lifetime

SIOUX CENTER—Midwest Honor Flight provided the journey of a lifetime for Vietnam War veteran Ran Van Den Berg on Sept. 10. For one day’s trip, the 71-year-old Sioux Center native got to see a lot around Washington, D.C. Of course, one of the highlights of his time there...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Take advantage of presidential hopefuls' visits to Iowa

In case you weren’t looking, the parade of potential presidential candidates has begun. Several GOP hopefuls have appeared in Iowa -- home to the first-in-the-nation caucuses -- to support candidates for state offices. Thursday night, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Sioux City, where he was the keynote speaker at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner.
IOWA STATE

