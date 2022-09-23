Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Historic Jet Gets Lift To Sioux City For New Paint
Sioux City, Iowa — An historic F-80 fighter jet made a recent flight to Sioux City for repainting with an assist from a Davenport-based Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter. The 1950’s era jet has been on display at Camp Dodge in Johnston, and has the markings of the...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic stops Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley in snug affair 7-6
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic walked the high-wire before edging Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley 7-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23. Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley after the first quarter. Orange City MOC-Floyd...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
siouxlandnews.com
A portion of 27th Street in Sioux City closed due to construction
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drivers who use 27th Street on the North Side of Sioux City will have a detour, starting Monday, Sept. 26th. Pavement repairs will mean the closure of 27th St., between Chambers St. and Prospect St. Construction starts Monday and will last for one week. There...
nwestiowa.com
Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker
REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
There aren’t many dogs like Frank, who’s a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He’s one of just 34 living in the United States.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants
We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Disturbing Fact!
Disturbing Fact! Our Jackie Smith is the only female Iowa State Senator west of Ames!! Jackie is a public servant, not a political divider. She is a lifelong educator who will work together to support our schools and our freedoms. Help keep Jackie in the IA Senate working for us! -- Donna Marsh, Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Happy trails for now, but I'll be nearby
SIOUX CITY — I’m never good at goodbye, but at the same time, this isn’t really a farewell. It’s just really a ‘see you later.’. Sunday was my last edition as the sports editor at The Journal, and it’s also the end of a three-plus year tenure with the newspaper.
Sioux City Journal
Truck and trailer dealership to invest $6.6 million in Sioux City project, add 42 jobs
SIOUX CITY -- The nation's largest full-service Mack and Volvo truck and trailer dealership plans to establish a Sioux City location along South Lewis Boulevard and bring 42 jobs to the community. The City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with D....
dakotanewsnow.com
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
nwestiowa.com
Meghan Danielson joins Hawarden police staff
HAWARDEN—Meghan Danielson is ready to make a difference in her hometown after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Aug. 22. She and Gage Klein were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John Millikan and officer Stephanie Arroyo. Danielson, a 20-year-old Hawarden native, has been...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: How about monitoring the corner of West 19th and Casselman for the need of a turning light
In regards to the article in the Journal about the two speed cameras, how about monitoring the corner of W. 19th and Casselman for the need of a turning light? With three schools in the area, turning is nearly impossible and very unsafe. There is no need for a speed camera there, the traffic barely moves! --Loyla Renfeld, Le Mars, Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: New West 7th street mural takes shape; artist expects to finish tomorrow
Artist David Manzanares talks about the progress he is making on a mural on West 7th Street in Sioux City. The mural faces Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group.
Sioux City Journal
Ames dims lights on Sioux City S.C. North 57-28
Ames rolled past Sioux City S.C. North for a comfortable 57-28 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23. Last season, Ames and Sioux City S.C. North squared off with September 24, 2021 at Ames High School last season. For a full recap, click here. Recently on...
kwit.org
Newscast 09.23.22: Brief lockout at West, West Middle and Loess Hills this morning due to "veiled threat" on social media
Things are back to normal at West High School and two other Sioux City schools after receiving what are calling a “veiled threat” this morning. Sioux City Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a news release that a West High student notified school administrators and police this morning of a "veiled threat" posted on social media. The nature of the threat was not disclosed. Police have made contact with the student who made the initial post. The juvenile-male is being questioned on the matter. As the post was not a direct threat, the department is referring this incident to the County Attorney’s Office for consideration for charges.
Group wrestled man to ground after pulling out gun at Sioux City apartment, documents state
A man is behind bars on multiple gun charges after he allegedly pulled out a gun at a Sioux City apartment and was wrestled to the ground.
nwestiowa.com
Van Den Berg goes on trip of a lifetime
SIOUX CENTER—Midwest Honor Flight provided the journey of a lifetime for Vietnam War veteran Ran Van Den Berg on Sept. 10. For one day’s trip, the 71-year-old Sioux Center native got to see a lot around Washington, D.C. Of course, one of the highlights of his time there...
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Take advantage of presidential hopefuls' visits to Iowa
In case you weren’t looking, the parade of potential presidential candidates has begun. Several GOP hopefuls have appeared in Iowa -- home to the first-in-the-nation caucuses -- to support candidates for state offices. Thursday night, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Sioux City, where he was the keynote speaker at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner.
Siouxland marching bands compete in the 24th Starfest competition
The 24th annual Starfest marching band competition brought 16 schools from around Siouxland and beyond together on Saturday to showcase the hard work of the musicians.
