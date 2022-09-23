Things are back to normal at West High School and two other Sioux City schools after receiving what are calling a “veiled threat” this morning. Sioux City Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a news release that a West High student notified school administrators and police this morning of a "veiled threat" posted on social media. The nature of the threat was not disclosed. Police have made contact with the student who made the initial post. The juvenile-male is being questioned on the matter. As the post was not a direct threat, the department is referring this incident to the County Attorney’s Office for consideration for charges.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO