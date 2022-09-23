Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas fall festival sees best turnout yet
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Main Street in Northeast Arkansas was filled to the brim with festival-goers on Saturday. Monette’s Fall Festival always draws a crowd, but this year’s festival filled Main Street to the brim with hundreds of people enjoying festivities and anticipating bands taking the stage.
Kait 8
Cooks ready to show off skills at Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival kicking off on Friday, Sept. 23, the two-year hiatus has made the contestants hungrier than ever to bring home that first-place prize. Cooks of different experience levels are ready to test their luck, such as Mike Foster, who is an...
Kait 8
Furry Friday: Mencka
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Earlier this summer, a group of farmers found a dog lying in their field with a chain embedded in its neck. Volunteers with the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society picked up the poor pup and took her to straight to Animal Medical Center to be treated. Hillary...
Kait 8
‘Best day ever’, Jonesboro woman describes BBQ Festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The smell of bbq filled the air Friday night as pit masters fired up the smokers for the annual Jonesboro BBQ Festival... But something else filled the air, music. The music hit the eardrums of festival-goers as soon as they stepped into downtown Jonesboro. “The music...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 23rd, 2022. Batesville (Pioneers block FG, Jaiden Henderson 82 yd walkoff TD) Nominee #1 is Batesville. The Pioneers block a Nettleton go ahead field...
Kait 8
Sept. 26: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We have a nice fall week ahead! The days will be sunny and the nights will be clear and cool. We are expecting highs in the 80s at first before the coolest air of...
Kait 8
Young boy follows in father’s footsteps
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking steps to remember those gone. A young boy followed in his dad’s footsteps, quite literally, for an annual tribute to first responders who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. This year the 8-year-old boy wanted to do his part in the tribute. “110″,...
Kait 8
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two local filmmakers are back home to premiere their newest movie. However, their story may be more compelling than the story they are telling onscreen. A Love Story Made for the Big Screen. Tara Perry, a Jonesboro native, and husband Jordan Long from Bald Knob are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kait 8
Tornado sirens wrongly activated, ‘It was a mistake’ officials say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
Kait 8
A-State soccer beats Troy on the road, wins second straight SBC battle
TROY, Ala. (KAIT) - Goals by Darby Stotts and Sarah Strong separated by less than six minutes were the difference as the Arkansas State women’s soccer team downed Troy 2-1 Sunday afternoon at the Troy Soccer Complex. With the win, A-State improves to 4-4-2 on the season, 2-1-0 in...
Kait 8
Ask the Expert - Progressive Eye Center offers new technology to help children with learning difficulties
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Progressive Eye Center recently won a national contest, securing funding for new RightEye Reading EyeQ equipment. First Horizon Bank’s “Back to Business” contest was open to for-profit businesses in several states to enter. Out of the top 50 finalists for Arkansas, Progressive Eye Center received enough votes to win second place.
Kait 8
ADH offering free flu clinics
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health will once again offer free flu shot clinics at its local health units and schools. The clinics begin Monday, Sept. 26, according to a Friday news release from the ADH. The Craighead County Health Unit, 611 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Animal Control needs help after spike in abandoned pets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend across Northeast Arkansas has been overwhelming animal control officers in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers with Jonesboro Animal Control responded to a call where multiple pets were left outside for hours, taking the life of a dog and a cat. For...
Kait 8
Lemon, Leonard, Martinek, Williams in 2022 class of Arkansas State Hall of Honor
The Arkansas State Lettermen’s Club will induct four new members into A-State’s Hall of Honor during its annual banquet, to be held Friday, Oct. 7, at the Woodard McAlister Family Club inside the Johnny Allison Tower of Centennial Bank Stadium. A trio of football greats – Corey Williams,...
Kait 8
City hopes to improve fishing piers at park with new upgrades
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who love to fish around Craighead Forest Park but feel like there needs to be more, your wish will be granted. The city of Jonesboro will be adding a new fishing pier along Access 5, which is the beginning of a much bigger plan to upgrade the piers around the park.
Kait 8
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
PAYNEWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Man is in serious condition after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate. According to Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, one person was airlifted after an incident on I-555. A deputy on the scene said one man either fell out of a vehicle or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
republic-online.com
Jonesboro, AR Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the […]
Kait 8
Lake City residents have trouble finding fresh food in town
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Getting food for a balanced diet in a small town is a challenge many residents struggle with. Some towns have already gotten relief, like Brookland and Osceola, thanks to an announcement of new grocery stores. However, in a place like Lake City, residents continue to...
localmemphis.com
Tornado Warning expired for Mississippi County, Arkansas
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Arkansas — What's the difference between a watch and a warning?. A watch is issued several hours before severe weather strikes. It means ingredients are in place for dangerous weather to develop. In the case of a Tornado Watch, a tornado could develop soon. You should keep a close eye on the weather for the next few hours.
Comments / 0