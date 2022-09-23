CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A .500 record in pool play was enough for the Robert C. Byrd volleyball team to qualify for the bracket pool. But once there, the Brooke volleyball team’s front-row hitters were too much for the Flying Eagles as they fell 25-16, 25-15 to the Bruins in the quarterfinals of bracket play of the first Byrd Cage Classic Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at RCB.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO