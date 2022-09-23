ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

County Commission passes residential rental unit permit and inspection program, sets property tax rates, and requests that an affordable housing project look for a new location

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At their regular meeting on September 13, the Alachua County Commission asked an affordable housing project to find a new location, passed a residential rental unit permit and inspection program, and set property taxes for the next fiscal year. Dogwood Village Project. This agenda item...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

City commissioners approve GRU budget with utility rate increases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City commissioners have approved a nearly half a billion dollar budget for Gainesville Regional Utilities. During a city meeting on Thursday, the commission voted to approve $463 million in the fiscal year of 2023 for GRU. The budget includes rate increases for electric and wastewater services but no increases for natural gas or water.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville’s new budget goes into effect Oct. 1: what that means for residents

Gainesville’s total city budget will increase by $9 million starting Oct. 1, with more money dedicated to improving city transportation, infrastructure and other initiatives. Gainesville city commissioners voted Thursday to implement the new budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2023. Some...
GAINESVILLE, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian

Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
LEVY COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?

Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
seminoletribune.org

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
STARKE, FL
mycbs4.com

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank holds food distribution for Hunger Action Day

Gainesville, FL — Dozens of cars and people lined up outside Gainesville Vineyard Church this morning. "I come here and get food and stuff, which is a blessing to me that I'm able to get free food," Gainesville resident Rebecca McLucas said. She appreciates the help from Bread of the Mighty Food Bank that organized a food distribution to recognize Hunger Action Day on Sept. 23.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Despite economic hardships, a few Archer hunting preserves thrive

Swaddled in the arms of his owner, a seven-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer contests a ride-along in the bed of Jacob “Huck” Huckabee’s white Chevrolet truck. At Emerald Creek Kennels in Archer, Dude is the youngest of Huckabee’s 14 hunting dogs that he trains alongside his wife, Logan, and their four-legged customers.
ARCHER, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD completes investigation related to officer behavior following the arrest of Terrell Bradley; three officers get written warnings, two officers get 5-day suspensions without pay, additional training, and 30 hours of community engagement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division has concluded the investigation related to improper behavior following the arrest of Mr. Terrell Bradley on July 10, 2022. Consequently, five officers were identified as violating Gainesville Police Department Rules of Conduct by the Internal Affairs Unit. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL

