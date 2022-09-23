Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
County Commission passes residential rental unit permit and inspection program, sets property tax rates, and requests that an affordable housing project look for a new location
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At their regular meeting on September 13, the Alachua County Commission asked an affordable housing project to find a new location, passed a residential rental unit permit and inspection program, and set property taxes for the next fiscal year. Dogwood Village Project. This agenda item...
WCJB
City commissioners approve GRU budget with utility rate increases
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City commissioners have approved a nearly half a billion dollar budget for Gainesville Regional Utilities. During a city meeting on Thursday, the commission voted to approve $463 million in the fiscal year of 2023 for GRU. The budget includes rate increases for electric and wastewater services but no increases for natural gas or water.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville’s new budget goes into effect Oct. 1: what that means for residents
Gainesville’s total city budget will increase by $9 million starting Oct. 1, with more money dedicated to improving city transportation, infrastructure and other initiatives. Gainesville city commissioners voted Thursday to implement the new budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2023. Some...
WCJB
Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist stops in Gainesville for his “Choice is the Choice” campaign
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic office was filled with more than 30 voters. As Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Gainesville for his “Choice is the Choice” meet and greet campaign. He spoke to people about issues he would fix if he was voted in including education and women’s health.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Pride Center vandalized in Gainesville; Democrats blame GOP hateful rhetoric
Officials at the center called out a “cowardly act of hate and violence. Gainesville law enforcement is seeking information on vandalization of the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida. Officials at the center called out a “cowardly act of hate and violence.”. Local Democrats, meanwhile, are blaming...
WCJB
Members of team Cammack, Rubio and DeSantis canvassed neighborhoods in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 20 residents representing Congresswoman Kat Cammack, Senator Marco Rubio, and Governor Ron DeSantis were in Ocala for Super Saturday. They split up into teams door knocking and phone banking to encourage residents to vote for their candidates. Each person laid out signs and handed...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian
Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
WCJB
Marion County homeowners demand repairs after local builder takes months to fix structural defects
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people who bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC say their homes have structural defects that take months for the builders to fix. “I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right,” said resident Mary Macy. “I’m...
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
floridaing.com
Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?
Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation charged with forcing entry into Holly Heights residence, punching resident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Napoleon Filer III, 36, who is on probation from a May arrest, was arrested last night and charged with burglary with battery and battery on a person over 65 years of age. Filer was arrested on a warrant associated with a September 17 incident in which...
alachuachronicle.com
Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County encourages residents to ready storm preparedness plans
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Depression 9. Currently, there is no immediate threat to the area. According to officials, the movement of the storm over the next several days will determine if there may be a threat to Columbia County. “Residents and visitors should use this time to...
WCJB
Florida Museum holds plant sale to benefit Butterfly exhibit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Museum’s fall plant sale kicks off on Friday. At this event, visitors can choose from over 100 species of plants. The sale will run from Friday until Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It will be held on the lawn by the museum.
mycbs4.com
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank holds food distribution for Hunger Action Day
Gainesville, FL — Dozens of cars and people lined up outside Gainesville Vineyard Church this morning. "I come here and get food and stuff, which is a blessing to me that I'm able to get free food," Gainesville resident Rebecca McLucas said. She appreciates the help from Bread of the Mighty Food Bank that organized a food distribution to recognize Hunger Action Day on Sept. 23.
wuft.org
Despite economic hardships, a few Archer hunting preserves thrive
Swaddled in the arms of his owner, a seven-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer contests a ride-along in the bed of Jacob “Huck” Huckabee’s white Chevrolet truck. At Emerald Creek Kennels in Archer, Dude is the youngest of Huckabee’s 14 hunting dogs that he trains alongside his wife, Logan, and their four-legged customers.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD completes investigation related to officer behavior following the arrest of Terrell Bradley; three officers get written warnings, two officers get 5-day suspensions without pay, additional training, and 30 hours of community engagement
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division has concluded the investigation related to improper behavior following the arrest of Mr. Terrell Bradley on July 10, 2022. Consequently, five officers were identified as violating Gainesville Police Department Rules of Conduct by the Internal Affairs Unit. The...
Comments / 0