Nonprofits hoping for donations to continue during Big Give amid inflation

Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
The El Rey Feo River Parade in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
SAN ANTONIO – Locals are getting into the Fiesta spirit as the El Rey Feo River Parade for Education took place Sunday night. The parade is hosted by Fiesta Royalty to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. El Rey Feo and La Reina were at the El Rey Feo River Parade...
In honor of National Seat Check, University Hospital will offer free inspections
SAN ANTONIO - Research from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 46 percent of car seats are misused. Saturday is National Seat Check, so local health care experts are making sure you have your child's car seat installed correctly. University Health is offering free inspections at Losoya Intermediate School...
Research shows that cancer death rates are dropping across the country
SAN ANTONIO - Cancer death rates are dropping across the country, according to the American Association for Cancer Research. There are more than 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S., proving that more people are living longer, fuller lives after being diagnosed. Doctors say new treatments, diagnostic tools, and prevention...
Happy 100th Birthday to World War II veteran Sgt. Antonio Carrizales
FLORESVILLE, Texas - World War II veteran Sergeant Antonio Carrizales turned 100 years old on Sunday. We told you about him last week when he requested 100 birthday cards to celebrate the milestone birthday. A party was held in his honor on Friday at the Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home in Floresville.
Apartment complex fire on the West Side leaves 20 tenants displaced
SAN ANTONIO – 20 individuals have been displaced following an apartment complex fire. The fire occurred Saturday around noon at the 1400 block of Cable Ranch Road on the West Side of town. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the building and...
Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns
Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival begins Friday
SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun and free event to go to this weekend, the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive kicks off Friday downtown at Travis and Legacy Park. There will be lots of great music for the family at this free event. The concert is happening Friday,...
Resident's have several concerns over HWY-90 traffic
Following up from a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver that left two people dead on U.S. HWY 90 westbound. When asked if this was easily possible, many neighbors in the area are confused how it could have happened. However, several neighbors say there's been concerns on HWY 90 for...
Man sentenced to 52 years in prison for continuous family violence
SAN ANTONIO – A local man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison for continuous family violence. Steve Herrera was found guilty on Tuesday, September 20. According to Bexar County Jury, Herrera has been in a relationship with the victim for several years. From 2017 to 2019, Herrera was assaulting the victim who happened to be pregnant during the time. One of the alleged attacks was witnessed by their children.
The 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament takes place October 16th
SAN ANTONIO - The Dominion Country Club is hosting the 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament, open to photographers of all skill levels ages 12 and up. The photographers will compete for prizes in 15 categories and will get the run of the club grounds for a whole morning to take photos. Afterward, a panel of judges will choose the winners!
Police search for teen missing for more than a month, Help Us Find: Beau Taylor
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Beau Taylor. Beau was last seen July 17 west of Downtown along W. Poplar St. not far from S. Zarzamora. Police are also concerned because they say Beau suffers from a medical condition. "What...
Get spooked at the scary Haunted Oaks inside Rolling Oaks Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for fun and scary things to do this Halloween season? Well, the Haunted Oaks is coming back for a second year, and it's bigger and scarier than ever. The Haunted Oaks is located inside the Rolling Oaks Mall on the 2nd floor. It's...
Police respond to teens with multiple guns, turns out they were filming a rap video
SAN ANTONIO – Police were dispatched to a Northside apartment complex after getting reports of 13 teens waving around multiple firearms, turns out they were just filming a rap video. At around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, police were called out to the 100 block of Dresden for multiple calls of...
What-an-opening! San Antonio airport celebrates its grand opening of Whataburger
SAN ANTONIO – Good news for all Whataburger lovers and travelers! The San Antonio International Airport celebrated its grand opening of Whataburger on Friday. Lucky travelers were treated to cool Whataburger merchandise plus they also had the chance to win Whataburger for a year!. Many local officials were there...
A weak 'cool front' is on the way
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon, but coverage will be very low. Hot, humid. Highs in the middle 90s, heat index values upper 90s. Monday. A weak cool front will push through the area, shifting our winds out of...
Someone opens fire on Northeast Side apartment, hits man in stomach, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Northeast Side apartment complex. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday along Eisenhauer Road near Ray Bon Drive. Police arrived to find a man inside his apartment with a gunshot wound in the stomach....
Woman gunned down while riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed in an overnight shooting near an East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight Monday along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found the body of the woman inside a white SUV. She had...
Three people hospitalized after major rollover accident on NW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a major rollover accident occurred on the main lanes of NW Loop 410. Police were dispatched to NW Loop 410 and Jackson Keller Road at around 2 a.m. for reports of a major accident. Upon arrival, they found several vehicles were...
Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
