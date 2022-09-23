ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 9

Fk Garcia
5d ago

Good job Bravo make her bring out her big girl pants. I believe tears were for something else. And yes not everything the mayor ask for needs to be funded. No is an option. Limit city spending and return excess monies. I believe all salaries need to be reviewed including CPS SAWS ALL WHITE COLAR CITY POSITIONS ETC.. I believe that's why taxes are so high and citizens can't afford to enjoy the ownership of homes.

Reply
2
Common.Sense
5d ago

HaHaHa! Nuremberg is in need of replacement! Need to replace entire city government! Sounds like a telenovela!!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saobserver.com

Voting Stifled! Bexar County Defies Court Order

Jacquelyn Callanen, Bexar County Elections Administrator, Defies Court Orders and Stifles The Minority Vote. Polling places and absentee ballots. Come November 8th of 2022 those will be the most talked about and disputed points on quite a lot of lips here in Bexar County. Why? Because of a defiant and prejudicial Elections Department here in Bexar County.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

String of complaints preceded interim chief’s departure from Schertz PD

SCHERTZ, Texas – The former interim chief of the Schertz Police Department was named in multiple internal complaints this year, prior to his exodus from the agency, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Marc Bane, who served as SPD’s assistant chief and then interim chief, retired from the agency...
SCHERTZ, TX
KENS 5

Here's when San Antonians will receive their CPS Energy credit

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy customers in the San Antonio area are getting a smaller electricity bill for Christmas. The utility on Tuesday announced it would distribute $42.5 million in direct rebates via those December bills, following city council's recent conversations about how to spend millions in surplus revenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Nirenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#Politics Local#Cps Energy#U S Council
KSAT 12

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at these events

AARP is offering San Antonians of all ages a wide variety of free events for Hispanic Heritage Month, including AARP San Antonio’s signature event, the 9th annual “Celebrando con AARP,” on Oct. 2 at Traders Village. San Antonio has a rich Hispanic heritage, and AARP is inviting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
teslarati.com

The Boring Company offers additional $15M to finance San Antonio Loop

The Alamo Regional Mobility Authority (RMA) shared that Elon Musk’s The Boring Company (TBC) offered an additional $15 million to finance the San Antonio Loop. “That’s a lot of money that’s not coming from taxpayers to improve community transportation. I don’t see anybody else coming and giving us $50 million that’s not funding by taxpayers in some way, shape or form,” said Michael Lynd Jr.—chair of the Alamo RMA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy