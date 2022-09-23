ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

kiwaradio.com

Historic Jet Gets Lift To Sioux City For New Paint

Sioux City, Iowa — An historic F-80 fighter jet made a recent flight to Sioux City for repainting with an assist from a Davenport-based Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter. The 1950’s era jet has been on display at Camp Dodge in Johnston, and has the markings of the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival takes over parts of Downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival is taking over parts of Locust Street this weekend. Musicians performed on stage Saturday while Iowans danced at Western Gateway Park. Vendors lined the streets serving up their native dishes. Organizers say it's important to share their culture and learn from each other.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Wells Fargo announces three dozen layoffs

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' largest private employer has announced another round of layoffs. Wells Fargo has announced that it laid off 36 workers this week. This marks the 10th round of cuts and more than 400 layoffs since April, according to Iowa Workforce Development. Earlier this month,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS

(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Fire Department mourns loss of longtime member

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire engineer Craig Kern suffered a sudden medical emergency while at his home on Wednesday, the department said on social media. Kern was a 32-year veteran of the fire department. In...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Two women shot outside a party in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two women were shot early Saturday morning. The shots were fired near the intersection of East 17th and University avenues in Des Moines around 4:30 a.m. Police say it appears the gunshots were fired outside a party. They recovered over a...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines man crashes SUV in trying to outrun cops

A Des Moines man was arrested Friday evening after he tried to outrun a De Soto Police Department patrol officer on U.S. Interstate 80 in West Des Moines. John Richard Hanagan Jr., 39, of 2350 E. 24th St., Des Moines, was charged with eluding, driving while barred, reckless driving, failure to stop in assured clear distance, speeding, unsafe passing, failure to obey a stop sign, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration.
DES MOINES, IA
103.3 WJOD

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowa tattoo artist shares culture through art

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Highland Park neighborhood in Des Moines is home to a growing number of storefronts. One of those storefronts is Sundara, a tattoo studio on 6th Avenue. Artist Rayna Ross has her own unique style. Her passion for tattoo artistry started off as a hobby...
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury

IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

This Iowa community is conserving water

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Osceola is implementing the first stage of a water conservation plan. It's in response to the current drought conditions across the state and the current water levels in West Lake, which is the city's water source. The Water Board is asking people to reduce all outdoor...
OSCEOLA, IA
who13.com

Italian meatballs on the menu

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

NASA astronaut and Iowa native speaks in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — About 1,000 influential Iowans came together this morning to talk about innovative solutions to challenges facing our future. It's all part of the Future Ready Iowa Summit at the Iowa Events Center. This year's keynote speaker was NASA astronaut and Iowa native Raja Chari. His...
DES MOINES, IA

