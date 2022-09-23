Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Historic Jet Gets Lift To Sioux City For New Paint
Sioux City, Iowa — An historic F-80 fighter jet made a recent flight to Sioux City for repainting with an assist from a Davenport-based Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter. The 1950’s era jet has been on display at Camp Dodge in Johnston, and has the markings of the...
KCCI.com
Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival takes over parts of Downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival is taking over parts of Locust Street this weekend. Musicians performed on stage Saturday while Iowans danced at Western Gateway Park. Vendors lined the streets serving up their native dishes. Organizers say it's important to share their culture and learn from each other.
KCCI.com
Wells Fargo announces three dozen layoffs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' largest private employer has announced another round of layoffs. Wells Fargo has announced that it laid off 36 workers this week. This marks the 10th round of cuts and more than 400 layoffs since April, according to Iowa Workforce Development. Earlier this month,...
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department mourns loss of longtime member
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire engineer Craig Kern suffered a sudden medical emergency while at his home on Wednesday, the department said on social media. Kern was a 32-year veteran of the fire department. In...
KCCI.com
Police: Two women shot outside a party in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two women were shot early Saturday morning. The shots were fired near the intersection of East 17th and University avenues in Des Moines around 4:30 a.m. Police say it appears the gunshots were fired outside a party. They recovered over a...
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man crashes SUV in trying to outrun cops
A Des Moines man was arrested Friday evening after he tried to outrun a De Soto Police Department patrol officer on U.S. Interstate 80 in West Des Moines. John Richard Hanagan Jr., 39, of 2350 E. 24th St., Des Moines, was charged with eluding, driving while barred, reckless driving, failure to stop in assured clear distance, speeding, unsafe passing, failure to obey a stop sign, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration.
Refugees from Iraq see restaurant success in Iowa
Basma Zalzala moved her family to the United States in 2014 after her husband was killed by a bomb in Baghdad.
KCCI.com
Side of Mile Long Bridge getting repairs, overnight closures start Sunday night
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Beginning Sunday night, one side of the Mile Long Bridge is being repaired. Crews will patch the west approach to the bridge near Polk City. The road will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. The road will be closed again from...
3 News Now
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Public Schools explains response to weapon pulled during fight
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of Lincoln High School students told KCCI they were upset they heard of a dangerous situation from their kids before they heard from school officials. Des Moines Public Schools said the first message to parents via mobile app, Snap! Connect, was sent at about...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa tattoo artist shares culture through art
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Highland Park neighborhood in Des Moines is home to a growing number of storefronts. One of those storefronts is Sundara, a tattoo studio on 6th Avenue. Artist Rayna Ross has her own unique style. Her passion for tattoo artistry started off as a hobby...
weareiowa.com
Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury
IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Have a look at the fashion at Iowa State University in 1991
AMES, Iowa — Anything plaid was popular at the time. Watch the video above to see what other fashion trends were sweeping the Iowa State campus in 1991.
KCCI.com
This Iowa community is conserving water
OSCEOLA, Iowa — Osceola is implementing the first stage of a water conservation plan. It's in response to the current drought conditions across the state and the current water levels in West Lake, which is the city's water source. The Water Board is asking people to reduce all outdoor...
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
KCCI.com
Woman convicted of burning holes in the Dakota Access Pipeline sentenced
An Arizona woman convicted of burning holes in the Dakota Access Pipeline has been sentenced to six years in prison. Prosecutors say in 2016 and 2017, Ruby Montoya used an oxy-fuel torch to burn holes in the oil pipeline and set fire to construction equipment along the pipeline in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello counties.
KCCI.com
NASA astronaut and Iowa native speaks in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — About 1,000 influential Iowans came together this morning to talk about innovative solutions to challenges facing our future. It's all part of the Future Ready Iowa Summit at the Iowa Events Center. This year's keynote speaker was NASA astronaut and Iowa native Raja Chari. His...
