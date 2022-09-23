Read full article on original website
Jackson mayor responds to lawsuit filed against him and his city
Several residents from Jackson, Mississippi, have filed a class action lawsuit against the city, the mayor, the former mayor and several others regarding water issues in Jackson, according to the suit filed last week. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responds.
Jackson water crisis spurs calls to bring the federal hammer down on Mississippi
Advocates say the long-running problems at Jackson's troubled water plant show the largely Black city has been neglected by the Republican-controlled state government.
Mississippi university forms research center on human trafficking in state
Mississippi’s new Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training at the University of Southern Mississippi is the first center of its kind in the state. Earlier this summer, the Board of Trustees of Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) approved a proposal from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Social Work to form the new center.
JSU establishes $100K endowed criminal justice scholarship thanks to FBI retiree, alumna
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University alumna Jennifer Love recently established the $100,000 Jennifer Love Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Endowed Scholarship at her alma mater. Love, a 1983 graduate of the HBCU, is a retired corporate and law enforcement executive with over 27 years of FBI experience. “I hope...
State, city leaders tout improvements at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City and state leaders are touting a number of improvements made at Jackson’s main water treatment facility. Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced that crews had “completed work on the newly installed raw water pump 4,” which will allow the facility to produce an additional 8 million gallons a day.
