Mississippi State

Jackson, MS
Mississippi Government
Money, MS
WLBT

State, city leaders tout improvements at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City and state leaders are touting a number of improvements made at Jackson's main water treatment facility. Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced that crews had "completed work on the newly installed raw water pump 4," which will allow the facility to produce an additional 8 million gallons a day.
JACKSON, MS

