Effort to block development of Lake Michigan dunes is focus of town hall meeting
SAUGATUCK, MI -- The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance is hosting a town hall meeting to provide area residents an update on efforts to stop private developer NorthShore of Saugatuck from excavating and removing sand to build a marina. The proposed marina would be situated between the Patty Birkholz Natural Area...
threeriversnews.com
Clark Logic breaks ground on $5.7m expansion in Constantine
CONSTANTINE — A new expansion at Clark Logic is expected to bring a number of jobs to the Constantine community. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the company broke ground on a $5.7 million, 101,000 square foot building addition to their site in Constantine at 950 Industrial Dr. Once complete, the new expansion will create more space for the company’s logistics operation.
Third generation family farm fighting development changes in Alpine Township
As new developments creep in around a family farm, Alpine Township's future comes into question as development plans continue to grow in Master Plan
Commissioners approve 22% raises for themselves in Kalamazoo County’s new budget
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners voted to increase their own pay when they approved the county’s 2023 fiscal year budget in an 8-2 vote this week. The new wage scale was approved as part of the county’s annual statutory meeting, where they adopt the budget....
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
West Michigan’s first public stargazing observatory ready to open
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 8 to celebrate the finished construction of a free, public observatory in West Michigan. The grand opening will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, at the new Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory, which is located at Ottawa County’s Hemlock Crossing Park at 8115 W. Olive Road in West Olive.
Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th Street
Twice over the last two weeks, large sinkholes have opened up along the Grand Rapids-Kentwood border.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Black Wallstreet GR vision takes shape
The first set of renderings from the Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids Flagship District have been released. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) co-founder and President Preston Sain shared the renderings for the $15 million project exclusively with GRBJ Thursday night. The 35,000-square-foot Eastern & Burton Village District building will be the first of a slew of projects for BWSGR.
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
$4K sign-on bonus among draws to Pfizer job fair
Pfizer is looking to hire more than 200 workers, including some who will be eligible to receive a $4,000 sign-on bonus. The pharmaceutical and biotech company is hosting a career fair Monday, Sept. 26, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which attendees can apply and interview for one of a number of open positions.
wmuk.org
Proposal 3 supporters plan to gather Sunday in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park
A rally in support of an abortion rights proposal will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m in downtown Kalamazoo. The rally is intended to energize supporters for the upcoming vote on Proposal 3, which would establish a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom. The event will include many speakers...
Proxmire’s father sparks bill for bulletproof windows
Just over a year after the killing of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, there’s an effort in Lansing to prevent this from happening again and keep officers out of harm’s way.
Drive & Shine car wash work will cause lane closure on South Westnedge Avenue
PORTAGE, MI -- Work on a new car wash development will lead to a lane closure next week, the city of Portage said. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, the curb lane will be closed for northbound traffic on South Westnedge Avenue, from Andy Avenue to Kilgore Road, for driveway improvements at Drive & Shine, located at 5003 S. Westnedge Ave.
Waterspouts possible, waves could reach 10 feet in Lake Michigan
HOLLAND, MI - Welcome to fall in the Great Lakes. To celebrate today’s autumn equinox, Lake Michigan waves are forecast to build up to 10 feet and the National Weather Service says waterspouts are going to be possible all day today as cold air continues to settle into our region.
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
‘He believed in local news,’ former colleagues say of late Booth Newspapers president
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – He was a news man who always had a vision, his former colleagues say. With that vision, Werner Veit helped bring the news to newspaper subscribers in Michigan and shape the next generation of journalists. Veit, a former president of Booth Newspapers Inc., the parent...
whtc.com
One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash
TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
Kalamazoo’s new chief operating officer working toward a bright future for the city
KALAMAZOO, MI -- What’s your vision of Kalamazoo’s future?. For city of Kalamazoo Chief Operating Officer Laura Lam, the question is both professional and personal. Lam, 44, moved to the city of Kalamazoo with her family when she was in second grade. She graduated from Loy Norrix High School.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
