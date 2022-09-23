ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

threeriversnews.com

Clark Logic breaks ground on $5.7m expansion in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — A new expansion at Clark Logic is expected to bring a number of jobs to the Constantine community. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the company broke ground on a $5.7 million, 101,000 square foot building addition to their site in Constantine at 950 Industrial Dr. Once complete, the new expansion will create more space for the company’s logistics operation.
CONSTANTINE, MI
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Black Wallstreet GR vision takes shape

The first set of renderings from the Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids Flagship District have been released. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) co-founder and President Preston Sain shared the renderings for the $15 million project exclusively with GRBJ Thursday night. The 35,000-square-foot Eastern & Burton Village District building will be the first of a slew of projects for BWSGR.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

$4K sign-on bonus among draws to Pfizer job fair

Pfizer is looking to hire more than 200 workers, including some who will be eligible to receive a $4,000 sign-on bonus. The pharmaceutical and biotech company is hosting a career fair Monday, Sept. 26, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which attendees can apply and interview for one of a number of open positions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WANE-TV

Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
whtc.com

One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash

TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
KALAMAZOO, MI
