TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Wyc Grousbeck’s recent çomments about the Celtics being ‘overrated’ hinted bad news may be coming
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck told The Boston Globe recently he thinks his team is being “overrated.” Those comments make more sense in light of Ime Udoka’s suspension.
Steph Curry 'still getting better' entering Year 14 of Hall of Fame career
Warriors superstar Steph Curry is about to enter Year 14 of his Hall of Fame NBA career and still looks be in his prime. Klay Thompson thinks Steph can play til he’s 40.
