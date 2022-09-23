ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

What’s new this year at the Central Washington State Fair?

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzDnr_0i6mc7Ye00

YAKIMA, Wash. — The 130th annual Central Washington State Fair is set to open Friday with no restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and a lengthy list of new attractions and events.

“We had so many new things things this year that we actually had to create a brochure. How about that?” Central Washington State Fair president and CEO Kathy Kramer said.

Kramer said one new feature, Fiesta de Familia, celebrates the Yakima Valley’s Latin heritage with family-friendly activities for children that are both entertaining and educational. It will also feature local artist Ashley Cardenas.

“She is going to be painting a progressive mural that is 19 feet long and 4 feet high that, through her lens, is going to tell the story of the agriculture workers in the Valley,” Kramer said.

Another new addition to the fair this year is the Hometown Market, a space within the SunDome dedicated to local businesses and organizations.

“We know out of the pandemic, people created small cottage businesses, and we thought what a better way to take advantage of all of the fairgoers to introduce them to a larger audience,” Kramer said.

Kramer said local rap artist and Apple Jam winner, Coaster, will also be opening for Flo Rida at his concert on Friday.

“He is literally over the moon,” Kramer said. “That’s the exciting thing we get to do: we get to find those gems in our community and integrate them with that programming.”

The fair is also bringing in a half-dozen new vendors and new food from existing vendors, featuring fried ravioli, deep fried macaroni and cheese, chicken cordon blue bits, colossal onion blossom, Philly cheese steaks, pickle dog and more.

New vendor Tahvio Gratton owns his own line of BBQ sauces and rubs, which he sells at the local farmers market. But during the fair, people will be able to get a plate of BBQ plate with ribs or chicken, baked beans, mac-n-cheese and hand dessert pie.

Gratton said for him, the best part is when his food touches people’s hearts and brings back childhood memories.

“I’ve had so many people say this took them back to a certain time or to a certain family member that may no longer be here,” Gratton said. “I like that people kind of have that ratatouille moment.”

There’s also five days of discounts, including KAPP-KVEW’s school supply drive on Wednesday, Sept. 28, where a donation of three new school supplies will get you in the gates for free between noon and 4 p.m.

“Any of this information is on our website at fairfun.com: all the new food, the new attractions, times prices, everything,” Kramer said.

The Central Washington State Fair opens at noon Friday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade

Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

New Yakima shop lives up to its name — Good Times N Tattoos

Everyone is getting tattoos these days. And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond. Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Abeyta Nelson picks up sixth straight win in legal category

After more than four decades of practicing law, you learn a few things — and not just about the law. If you’re smart, you get to know your community. You watch, listen and pay attention to what’s important to your neighbors. You try to genuinely understand their values, their concerns, their dreams.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin

Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
PROSSER, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
Yakima Herald Republic

City staff recommends switch to paid parking in downtown Yakima

Yakima city staff is recommending a switch to paid parking for on-street stalls and city lots in downtown Yakima. In a memo to the Yakima City Council, City Manager Bob Harrison recommended the city charge $1 per hour for parking between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the downtown area Mondays through Saturdays, with no charges for Sundays.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Dessert#Farmers Market#Latin#Sundome
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge

NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
KENNEWICK, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Coho Opening On OR Ronde, Upper Columbia, Icicle, Yakima

ENTERPRISE, Ore. – Starting on Sept. 24, anglers will be able to harvest coho salmon in the Grande Ronde River for the third time since they were reintroduced in 2017. Coho returns to the Snake River basin have increased over the last three years with the 2021 return being the highest ever. “The 2022 return is looking to be similar to last year,” said Kyle Bratcher, District Fish Biologist. “We’re excited that more folks are taking an interest in this fishery and that we can provide this opportunity,” Bratcher added.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Quicker response could've minimized fire's damage

To the editor — There was a fire on Sept. 4 at around 5 p.m. It happened at a restaurant called El Porton. The fire's damage could have been limited if the firefighters had driven there quicker and stopped the fire faster. There were 649.1 property crimes in 2019....
UNION GAP, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

FBI takes over search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy