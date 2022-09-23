Read full article on original website
New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close
CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
Weather warnings issued for Julian, other parts of East County
The National Weather Service San Diego on Sunday issued a special weather statement for Julian that advised residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure due to expected pea-sized hail along with wind gusts to reach 40 mph.
Opinion: The Upcoming Make-or-Break Moment for San Diego’s Housing Crisis
The San Diego region has been in a housing crisis for decades. Now, we’re the most unaffordable place to live in the country. The statistics are easy to find and hard to digest:. 171,685 homes are needed within the next 7 years. This demand is not likely to be...
House fire in Carlsbad leaves five displaced
Investigators are looking into what caused a garage fire that forced five people out of their home in Carlsbad early Monday morning.
'Shop and Dine La Mesa' event puts small businesses on display
The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce is promoting small businesses with a fun event they held on Saturday.
KESQ
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 25 at 2:50AM PDT until September 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot with temperatures 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San. Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN…Sunday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out...
Two missing girls in Santee area found safe
The two missing girls who went missing Sunday in the Santee area have been found safe, authorities said.
Three hospitalized after house fire in Clairemont Mesa
One person sustained burn injuries and was taken to a hospital with two other victims, firefighters said.
More Heat on Tap for San Diego County as High Pressure Builds Over Region
Summer may have ended, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with the heat. A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The most torrid...
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
Advisories, Warnings Issued as San Diego Region Faces Brief New Heat Wave
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the San Diego County coastal areas and valleys beginning 10 a.m. Monday as the region faces a brief new heat wave. The advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, while in the county deserts a heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Tuesday.
eccalifornian.com
La Mesa park plans in play
The city of La Mesa held a fourth community input meeting for the future park at Waite Drive on Sept. 14 during which Schmidt Design Group principal and landscape architect Glen Schmidt unveiled a design intended to feature a “native and natural” approach. So far, the city has...
kusi.com
SANDAG decides fate of controversial Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax within the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
NBC San Diego
Hot Weather Rolling Through San Diego County
Although summer's officially over, a flashback to the all-too-recent dog days is in store for the San Diego area, starting this weekend. A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Restaurant Week is Back With Delectable Dishes For Diners
Calling all San Diego foodies: San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th iteration to give patrons the opportunity to indulge in some delectable eats from more than 100 local eateries. The fall version of this biannual event, presented by the California Restaurant Association, runs from Sept. 25 to...
NBC San Diego
From Pumpkin Patches to Beer Gardens, These San Diego Events Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
It can be hard to get into the fall spirit when we live in a climate that feels like it's summer nearly year-round (I mean, who's complaining). But if you really want to embrace the changing season in San Diego County this year, this roundup will help. From fun-for-the-whole-family activities...
Mixed reaction to proposed apartments in Del Cerro
A small shopping center off of Del Cerro Blvd. and Madra Avenue could look completely different in a couple of years. Plans are in the works for a multi-story building with 114 apartment units.
KPBS
Carlsbad police reformed its use-of-force policies after incident
On a Saturday night in April 2021, Carlsbad Police Officer Jordan Walker was searching for a stolen Kia SUV in an area of town next to Interstate 5 known as a hotspot for crime. He spotted the car being driven by a woman with a male passenger. He pulled them...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista conducted interviews with four applicants seeking to fill vacant seats on the Planning Commission
Chula Vista City Council Members held a special meeting last week to conduct interviews and consider all applicants seeking to fill two vacant positions on the city’s Planning Commission. Two members of the Planning Commission have served for the maximum time of two consecutive terms, resulting in two vacancies:...
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
