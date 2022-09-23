ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Tiger Boys, Girls Make Saturday Shutouts Extra Special

WARSAW – The Tiger Soccer Complex (TSC) was brimming with energy for what turned out to be an extra special boys’/girls’ varsity soccer doubleheader from 10 a.m. Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The Wawasee Warriors’ sides were on hand accompanied by fan bases who were strong in numbers to further enhance the energy and excitement for each game.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/23 & 9/24

Tippecanoe Valley remains undefeated this season after a 60-6 victory over Whitko Friday. The Vikings are now 6-0, 5-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. Whitko falls to 0-6, 0-5 in the TRC. The Vikings totaled 447 yards of offense on 24 plays, 389 of those yards coming on the ground....
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Grace’s Unbeaten Streak Reaches Nine With Win Over Marian

WINONA LAKE - Grace College’s men’s soccer team continued its winning ways with a 2-0 victory of Marian at 1st Source Bank Field on Saturday night. Blake Burns struck twice for the eighth ranked Lancers (6-0-3, 1-0-0 Crossroads League) propelling them to their first Crossroads League win of the season.
WINONA LAKE, IN
WNDU

Friday Night Football Week 6 Pt. 2

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is where a lot the impact happens in Michiana. Motocross des Nations, known as “The Olympics of Motocross,” is bringing the world to Michiana.
GOSHEN, IN
Syracuse, IN
Warsaw, IN
Syracuse, IN
Indiana Sports
Warsaw, IN
Public Occurrences 09.26.22

Public Occurrences 09.26.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 5 p.m. Friday - James Andrew Bumbaugh, 30, of 622 E. Fort Wayne St., Warsaw, arrested for a drug court violation. No bond listed. • 7:23 p.m. Friday - Robert Anthony Flowers Jr., 42, of 401...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WSLS

Indiana student earns highest score possible on AP Calculus exam

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – One Indiana student is beating the odds, earning the highest score possible on an Advanced Placement Calculus exam. Penn High School announced in a press release that junior Felix Zhang is now the only person in the world to make a perfect score of 108 out of 108.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw

Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Aviation Class Changing Lives At WACC

Eric Coburn is changing his students’ lives by teaching them how to soar in his aviation class at the Warsaw Area Career Center. The students are also changing his life. “It changes their life. It changes their perspective. I see a major change from when they first come into the classroom until after they’ve completed that flight,” he said. “And on two occasions I’ve had parents call me and ask me, ‘What did you do to my child?’ I don’t think I did anything. They changed. And that’s very, very rewarding. This program is changing a lot of lives, a lot of their lives, and I think they understand responsibility more. And the confidence they have developed, to know that they can fly, if they want to, they can fly.”
WARSAW, IN
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this afternoon In hopes of improving their record to 4-0. If you have paid attention to this series between these two teams, the Heels haven’t had a very fun time against the Irish. When it comes to Mack Brown specifically, he currently holds a 0-2 all-time record against the Irish, but now that Bryan Kelly is with his new “fahmulay” in Baton Rouge, maybe things will swing in a favorable direction. That is, of course, if Carolina finds a way to play better defense.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WANE-TV

YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Julie Mishler Invited to USA Swimming National Select Camp

FISHERS – Milford-native Julie Mishler was selected to participate in USA Swimming’s National Select Camp, which takes place October 6-9 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The elite training camp features 51 of the nation’s fastest emerging female swimmers. “We are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Marie J. Holmgrain

Marie J. Holmgrain

Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, of Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Marie was born in Chadron, Neb., on Nov. 29, 1932, the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Bacon Blundell. Moving to Warsaw in 1972, she was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to family and friends and her community, volunteering through Kosciusko County Literacy and the Kosciusko Community Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member at First United Methodist Church, the P.O.E. and Zerelda Reading Club and enjoyed sewing and gardening as well as being a voracious reader.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier

An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
OSCEOLA, IN
abc57.com

Shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department Shooter Response Team is currently investigating a shooting that took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Pottawattomi Drive. One adult and two juveniles are currently being treated at the hospital for gun shot wounds. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please call the...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Calif. Man Convicted For Kidnapping, Rape In 1999 Case

After a three-day jury trial, Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted Sept. 15 in Kosciusko Superior Court I for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman in Warsaw on Nov. 23, 1999. According to a news release Thursday from the Office of the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney,...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

189 employees being laid off at manufacturing plant in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A raw material shortage is being blamed for the loss of 189 jobs in Warsaw. Fiber optic supplier KGP Telecommunications, Inc., or KGPCo, plans to close its plant on N. Detroit Street. The jobs will be phased out starting in November and finishing in January. Documents...
WARSAW, IN

