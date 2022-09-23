Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
Pooch a Palooza helps dozens of animals find a home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two local animal shelters partner with Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall to help pets find a home with the first ever Pooch a Palooza. The local auto mall has been involved with animals in the past and wanted to do more to help out the local shelters.
Nearly 200 Basset Hounds Will Be Taking Over Rockford, Illinois Later This Week
The Basset Hound Club of America has chosen to hold its 2022 National Specialty in Rockford, Illinois, and the theme couldn't be more perfect; "The Basset Hound - In a League Of Their Own". I don't know who at the BHCA is responsible for coming up with that particular theme,...
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas At An Illinois Home Depot
Big box stores are getting ahead of the game this year. Some put out Halloween decorations before fall arrived... now they're prepping for another holiday nearly three months in advance!. I was scrolling through Facebook a few months ago and saw a friend of mine post that Home Depot skipped...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
positivelynaperville.com
Local residents invite canine owners to ‘walk your dog down the aisle into history’
Naperville neighbors Deb Waite and Jen Dietz, both members of New Start Dog Rescue, invite dog owners to “walk your dog down the aisle and into history” on Sun., Oct. 2, 2022. That’s the date that’s been set for Diamonds in the Ruff to break the Guinness World Record of 178 dog “couples” getting hitched at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.
Illinois Couple Busted With $116,000 & $250,000 Worth Of Drugs
Police in Illinois make a huge drug bust that included hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs and cash. Illinois Couple Deals Drugs And Gets Busted Together. A couple in Woodstock, Illinois gets arrested during a drug bust. What is the old saying, a couple that deals drugs together gets busted together? Isn't that the key to a successful relationship?
WIFR
Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Rockford FD Releases Information On The Fire At A Local Business
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family and friends raising money for AFSP in honor of Arlington Heights man
CHICAGO (CBS) – September, is Suicide Awareness Month. An Arlington Heights mother knows the unimaginable heartache of losing a loved one to suicide. Now, she wants to empower others in need.Michael Piet was from Arlington Heights. He played football and baseball at Saint Viator and attended the University of Illinois where he studied financial planning. In 2021, Michael took his own life. He was just 25 years old.His mother, Donna Piet says her son struggled with his mental health, for nearly five years."We'd get different diagnosis, different treatment plans, outpatient, inpatient. We finally sent him out of state for some...
Illinois Roadway to be Renamed ‘Jody Deery Way’ and we Couldn’t be Happier!
Jody is a pioneer, a local legend, and was one hell of a nice lady. Now, she will be honored in the most incredible way!. Jody recently passed away at the age of 97. The owner of The Rockford Speedway was not only respected and admired on the local level, but nationally she was cherished by racing legends. She had a great vision and business approach for the world of auto racing that separated her from the rest. Truly a pioneer for women in a male dominated sport, and a beloved figure that would win you over with her smile.
WIFR
FHN Hospital to discontinue inpatient pediatric services
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Monday, October 3, inpatient pediatric services will no longer be available at FHN Memorial Hospital. The hospital system made the announcement Friday on its website. The decision will not affect pediatric emergency room services, primary care or outpatient services. “This decision was not made lightly,”...
Do you feel safe in Rockford? Here’s what the City is doing about crime
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shootings, break-ins, and thefts have many Rockford residents on edge. Rockford’s mayor and police chief met directly with residents at the first of three town hall meetings Thursday to address concerns about violent crime in the city. “We’re seeing far too much violence and we have been seeing far too much […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trunk or Treat Events in the Stateline
It’s time to take your little monsters to Trunk or Treat in the Stateline area! There are Trunk or Treat events throughout the month of October, on weekdays and weekends. All of the Trunk or Treats listed are FREE to attend unless noted. If you see the $ symbol, it means that portion of the event has an additional cost.
WIFR
One adult, one child escape house fire in Winnebago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A homeowner and a child are safe Thursday after escaping a house filled with smoke. Several fire units dispatched just after 4 p.m. to W. State Road in Winnebago for what firefighters initially thought was a fire on the home’s roof. Both the homeowner and the child were inside the house at the time of the fire.
20 Things People From Rockford Miss When They Go Out Of Town
I just got back from a quick trip to Vegas and I didn't realize how much I missed certain things about Rockford. Never thought I'd be saying that, ever. The familiar roads are what I miss the most. It's really nerve-racking driving in a new city and have no idea...
WIFR
Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
Social media safety: Authorities warn of dangers of oversharing online
Authorities said the danger of posting too much information ranges from identity theft to attracting potential child predators.
Open Letter to Rockford Peeps Who Want to Trick or Treat on a Monday
Who are you and what is wrong with your thinking? Nobody wants to sit by the door handing out candy or go trick-or-treating on a Monday night. If you are the person that MUST do Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night only, this message is for you. Do you not remember the mood most people are in on Mondays? Nobody wants to play 'candy police' on a Monday. We most definitely don't want the fight a costumed, 4-foot, sugar-buzzed human is going to put when we say it's shower and bed time, because they have school ion the morning. Where's the fun in any of that?
Walkthrough Thousands of Hand-Crafted Jack O’ Lantern’s in Illinois
Get ready to walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins. You will never see so many in one place. This 3/4 mile long trail holds thousands of handcrafted Jack O'Lanterns carved by local artists and it's all located in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The trail takes you on a journey through 15 magical-themed worlds such as Unicorn Universe, Dinosaur Den, Dragon of Fire, Jack's Spider Web, Flying Fish, and more.
Did you know there’s a pumpkin patch on Route 2?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The proprietor of Thyme and Again Farm, 11515 IL Rt. 2, says inflation has made the last couple of years tough, but prides herself on keeping prices low. Thyme and Again Farm holds 12 acres of pumpkins, squash, gourds, and apples. On Friday, David Kopp and his wife drove in from […]
Q985
Rockford, IL
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2