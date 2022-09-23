Who are you and what is wrong with your thinking? Nobody wants to sit by the door handing out candy or go trick-or-treating on a Monday night. If you are the person that MUST do Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night only, this message is for you. Do you not remember the mood most people are in on Mondays? Nobody wants to play 'candy police' on a Monday. We most definitely don't want the fight a costumed, 4-foot, sugar-buzzed human is going to put when we say it's shower and bed time, because they have school ion the morning. Where's the fun in any of that?

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO