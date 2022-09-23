Read full article on original website
Watch: Cazenovia girls soccer beats CBA with golden goal (video)
Ella Baker scored a golden goal in the first overtime period to give the Cazenovia girls soccer team a 2-1 win over Christian Brothers Academy on Friday. Baker also scored the first goal of the game in the first half.
HS roundup: East Syracuse Minoa boys soccer takes down 3rd state-ranked team this week
State-ranked No. 13 East Syracuse Minoa has been on a tear over the last week, taking down some of the top-ranked boys soccer teams in the state. They beat No. 10 Vestal (Class A) last Saturday, No. 15 Jamesville-DeWitt (Class A) on Tuesday, and on Saturday they took down Baldwinsville, ranked No. 8 in Class AA. They defeated the Bees 2-1.
Cicero-North Syracuse, South Jefferson girls shine at Baldwinsville Cross Country Invite
As the 70th year of the Baldwinsville Cross Country Invitational was celebrated, tight and exciting races took place on Saturday at Durgee Junior High School. In the varsity girls large school race, Cicero-North Syracuse came away with the team title (41), edging out Fayetteville-Manlius by six points (47).
Football Drops Homecoming Game to Morrisville
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State football team dropped a 31-10 decision to Morrisville in the Homecoming game on Saturday evening at Coyer Field. FINAL SCORE: Morrisville – 31, Buffalo State – 10 LOCATION: Coyer Field – Buffalo, NY. RECORDS: Morrisville (4-0), Buffalo State (0-3) INSIDE...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band stays perfect with win at Baldwinsville show (146 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band won its third show in as many tries this season by taking the top spot Saturday night at a competition at Baldwinsville. The Northstars earned 83.9 points to win the National Division, ahead of West Genesee (82.2) and Liverpool (81.3). Host Baldwinsville...
New York state marching band rankings week 3: Cicero-North Syracuse still atop national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse solidified its lead in the national division of the New York State marching band rankings on Saturday, but there’s a new challenger right behind the Northstars. West Genesee moved from No. 4 last week to No. 2 this week after a runner-up finish to...
Fayetteville-Manlius holds Alzheimer’s awareness girls soccer game in memory of coach’s dad
The Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer program held the first-ever Thomas Ostrander Memorial Alzheimer’s Awareness game on Saturday in honor of its longtime coach’s father. Head coach Brent Ostrander’s father, Thomas, was surrounded by his family when he died Wednesday after battling Alzheimer’s disease for the last 20 years. He was 89.
HS football roundup: Bishop Grimes QB plays like ‘true leader,’ finishes with 4 total TDs
Bishop Grimes senior quarterback Bruno Kinsey was responsible for nearly all of his team’s scoring against 8-man football rival Thousand Islands on Saturday afternoon. His four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, propelled the Cobras to their first victory of the season, defeating the Vikings 28-20.
Syracuse football breaks into USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25 following win over Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since early 2019, Syracuse football is a ranked team. The Orange is No. 25 in the Week 5 USA Today Coaches Poll. It’s listed as moving up seven spots in the poll after receiving votes each of the past three weeks.
New contenders emerge throughout Section III (4 things we learned from Week 3 in high school football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another week, another round of surprises in Section III football. Some classes have a clearer picture of who the top teams are, while others have more teams beginning to make their cases as real contenders. >> Football scores and standings.
Axe: Defending SU fans that stay home; will ESPN’s College GameDay skip Syracuse again?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some quick takes on the Syracuse fans still staying home and if we missed out on a visit from ESPN’s College GameDay as soon as I congratulate the Miami Dolphins for beating the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Home is where the fans are.
'Cuse Cracks Top-25
For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse football team is ranked. The Orange check in at No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, receiving 74 votes. 'Cuse is one-of-six teams from the ACC represented in the poll, five of which hail from the ACC Atlantic division, which marks the most ranked teams of any division in college football.
Syracuse football ranked for first time since 2019; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 26)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 53. More showers this week: See the 5-day forecast. ‘BETTER LATE THAN NEVER’: The city of Syracuse has begun installing 75 new parking meters, replacing old meters that have been rejecting credit cards and dollar bills, complicating the parking process for residents and visitors. It hopes to install 150 new meters, replacing about half of the meters in the city, by the end of the year after existing meters stopped working and drivers were forced to pay via smartphone or search on foot for a working meter. (Chris Carlson photo)
Carlos Rincon ninth-inning grand slam powers Mets to 9-5 win in road finale at Worcester on Sunday
Worcester, MA – The Syracuse Mets celebrated the last road game of the season in style, utilizing some late power to grab a 9-5 win at the Worcester Red Sox in a Sunday matinee at Polar Park. The Mets finished the year with a winning record against the WooSox, taking 16 of the 27 total meetings. Syracuse now heads home to wrap up the series with a quick, three-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs from Monday through Wednesday.
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
College football world questions targeting call during Syracuse-Virginia game
Syracuse and Virginia took the field at JMA Wireless Dome on Friday evening in a cross-divisional ACC contest. The Orange were looking for their 1st 4-0 start since 2018, while the Cavaliers entered the evening 2-1. While the Orange ended up winning 22-20 behind a late field goal after blowing...
Isaiah Jones Likely Out for the Year
Syracuse football announced some bad news on Monday regarding one of its contributing wide receivers. Isaiah Jones, who caught a touchdown pass against Purdue, is likely out for the rest of the season due to an injury suffered against Boilers according to head coach Dino Babers. "Isaiah's probably done for...
14-year-old Syracuse boy, two men shot on South Avenue, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy and two men were shot Sunday afternoon near a convenience store on South Avenue, police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Ave. at 12:57 p.m. for a reported shooting, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, police found the 14-year-old shot in the arm and chest; a 22-year-old Syracuse man shot in the stomach; and a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot in both legs, Malinowski said.
ESM high school to go remote on Monday following threat
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, announced the High School will learn remotely on Monday, September 26 after a racist threat was made to a student that indicated violence would take place on that day. Dr. DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families on Sunday, […]
Manlius police investigating threat to East Syracuse Minoa Central High School
Manlius, N.Y. — Police are investigating a threat of violence to the East Syracuse Minoa Central High School, police said Sunday. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday the Manlius Police Department was informed of a social media post threatening the school, according to a news release from Manlius Police. The threat...
