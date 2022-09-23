ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo State Athletics

Football Drops Homecoming Game to Morrisville

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State football team dropped a 31-10 decision to Morrisville in the Homecoming game on Saturday evening at Coyer Field. FINAL SCORE: Morrisville – 31, Buffalo State – 10 LOCATION: Coyer Field – Buffalo, NY. RECORDS: Morrisville (4-0), Buffalo State (0-3) INSIDE...
BUFFALO, NY
cuse.com

'Cuse Cracks Top-25

For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse football team is ranked. The Orange check in at No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, receiving 74 votes. 'Cuse is one-of-six teams from the ACC represented in the poll, five of which hail from the ACC Atlantic division, which marks the most ranked teams of any division in college football.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football ranked for first time since 2019; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 53. More showers this week: See the 5-day forecast. ‘BETTER LATE THAN NEVER’: The city of Syracuse has begun installing 75 new parking meters, replacing old meters that have been rejecting credit cards and dollar bills, complicating the parking process for residents and visitors. It hopes to install 150 new meters, replacing about half of the meters in the city, by the end of the year after existing meters stopped working and drivers were forced to pay via smartphone or search on foot for a working meter. (Chris Carlson photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Carlos Rincon ninth-inning grand slam powers Mets to 9-5 win in road finale at Worcester on Sunday

Worcester, MA – The Syracuse Mets celebrated the last road game of the season in style, utilizing some late power to grab a 9-5 win at the Worcester Red Sox in a Sunday matinee at Polar Park. The Mets finished the year with a winning record against the WooSox, taking 16 of the 27 total meetings. Syracuse now heads home to wrap up the series with a quick, three-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs from Monday through Wednesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Centre Daily

Isaiah Jones Likely Out for the Year

Syracuse football announced some bad news on Monday regarding one of its contributing wide receivers. Isaiah Jones, who caught a touchdown pass against Purdue, is likely out for the rest of the season due to an injury suffered against Boilers according to head coach Dino Babers. "Isaiah's probably done for...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

14-year-old Syracuse boy, two men shot on South Avenue, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy and two men were shot Sunday afternoon near a convenience store on South Avenue, police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Ave. at 12:57 p.m. for a reported shooting, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, police found the 14-year-old shot in the arm and chest; a 22-year-old Syracuse man shot in the stomach; and a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot in both legs, Malinowski said.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

ESM high school to go remote on Monday following threat

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, announced the High School will learn remotely on Monday, September 26 after a racist threat was made to a student that indicated violence would take place on that day. Dr. DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families on Sunday, […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
