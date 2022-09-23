ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maltby, WA

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
q13fox.com

80s return to Seattle in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September. Highs today will comfortably warm to the low to...
Wait continues for new data on lead contamination near Donkey Creek

As the rocker Tom Petty told us, “The waiting is the hardest part.’’. A 20-year quest by state agencies to pinpoint the levels of toxic lead contamination of waters in and near Gig Harbor will continue for a while longer, as hiring slowly resumes at the Washington state Department of Ecology, and investigation and mitigation efforts inch forward.
98.3 The KEY

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Here are the best taco cities in America, according to Clever Real Estate’s 2022 ranking

What are the best cities for taco lovers in America? You might want to head south to Texas, according to a real estate brokerage’s ranking of the top 50. Austin ranked the No. 1 taco city with the highest percentage of restaurants that are taco places than any other major U.S. metro area, according to the ranking by Clever Real Estate, which pairs agents with people looking to buy or sell a home.
Yakima Herald Republic

Derogatory term for Native women removed from state creek, lake names

To the northwest, Jarred-Michael Erickson can easily see Condon Mountain in the distance from his reservation’s government center in Eastern Washington. The chair of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Erickson will sometimes hike up the mountain. Travelers frequently use the dirt hunting roads that wind around the base. Nespelem and Okanogan tribal members historically fished in the nearby creeks, streams and rivers.
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
secretseattle.co

Washington Road Rage Ranked Among The Worst In The Country

Hey Seattleites, raise your hand if you’ve been a victim of Washington road rage 🤚. If you’ve driven around Seattle you may be familiar with the overall stereotype of Seattle-area drivers being, let’s say, overly-yielding (some may even call it “passive-aggressive”). That doesn’t seem to be the case all across Washington state, however. According to a new study, WA state drivers can be the most aggressive in the country. Read on for all the details about Washington road rage.
