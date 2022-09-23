Read full article on original website
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Brayden Nolan scores 3 TDs as Newton shuts down Kittatinny - Football recap
Brayden Nolan ran three times, scored three touchdowns and gained 137 yards, all in the first quarter, as Newton cruised to a 52-0 victory at home over Kittatinny. Tommy Carroll had seven carries for 112 yards and scored the final TD for Newton (4-0) on an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter.
St. John Vianney Football Player Airlifted to Hospital After Suffering Apparent Spinal Injury
The St. John Vianney football program is praying for senior Aaron Van Trease this morning after the senior standout suffered a significant neck injury early in Friday's game vs. Manasquan High School. Van Trease, the Lancers' quarterback and safety, was playing defensive back when he suffered an apparent spinal cord...
Tributes pour in for deceased player as Linden football preps for Saturday game
Tributes and well wishes from teams and individuals all around New Jersey have been flooding social media platforms in honor of Linden football standout Xavier McClain, who died Wednesday of an apparent has injury sustained in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Meanwhile, the Linden Tigers hope to honor the...
Eagles responsible for blowout of Commanders: DeVonta Smith, 5 others
LANDOVER, Md – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was hurrying everyone to the line as the clock was expiring late in the second quarter. Having re-entered the game after getting the wind knocked out of him following a 45-yard catch, wide receiver DeVonta Smith looked at Hurts as if to ask what route Hurts wanted him to run. On the snap, Smith sprinted to the back corner of the end zone and, with Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller draped on him, snagged Hurts’ pass on the last play of the half.
As showdowns go, Carson Wentz vs. Jalen Hurts was only memorable for Hurts and the Eagles
LANDOVER, Md. -- Frankly, I was kind of hoping to see Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz slug it out, toe-to-toe, the Eagles’ past and their present trading haymakers, putting on a show. This was a show where you knew where the plot was headed pretty quickly. Not much nuance....
As Jalen Hurts grows on the Eagles, Commanders’ Carson Wentz fades into the past | Bowen
LANDOVER, Md. -- Under pressure, Jalen Hurts thrived. Carson Wentz shriveled. Hurts left FedEx Field Sunday to chants of “MVP!” from some of the same Eagles fans who’d directed that war cry toward Wentz five years earlier. Wentz left Sunday to scattered boos, most fans of his...
Devils’ Nico Hischier clarifies past comments on coach Lindy Ruff: ‘No comment is not what I meant’
At the end of last season, Devils captain Nico Hischier was asked a direct question about coach Lindy Ruff. “Would you like to see Lindy Ruff and his staff back next season?”
Eagles are 3-0. What’s working? What still needs to be fixed? 5 takeaways
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
Why Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu’s season seems in jeopardy
NEW YORK — The Yankees have tried everything to get DJ LeMahieu back on the field, and he’s matched them every step of the way. Yankees trainers and LeMahieu have met with doctors and foot specialists. They’ve talked with New Balance about custom orthotics that would ease the pain in his right second toe and big toe that has landed him on ice since Sept. 5.
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
St. Peter’s Prep student earns place among top 1% in nation
A St. Peter’s Prep student is in select company after he was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Akshat Agarwal, a senior, is one of 16,000 high school students across the nation — putting him in the top 1% — to reach this far in the program, which is based on outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown reveals plans for Batman cape he wore after TD vs. Commanders
The Eagles were mask-wearing underdogs when they won a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. Now, they’re the Caped Crusaders. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, after catching his first touchdown pass of the season, wore a Batman cape on the sidelines during the Eagles’ dominating 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
By taking advantage of Carson Wentz’s ‘issues,’ Eagles’ defensive line justifies hype
LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham stared across the line of scrimmage at Washington Commanders right tackle Samuel Cosmi, and it’s not difficult to imagine Graham, who loves to taunt offensive linemen, chirping at him with “I’m coming for you, fat boy.” Graham calls it a term of “endearment.”
