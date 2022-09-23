Happy Monday! The new week is here and with it comes the chance to delve deep into some fresh culture and fashion. Here’s your latest look at the i-D Guide. YZY GAP, the much-feted collaboration between Kanye “Ye” West and Gap, engineered by Balenciaga, has unveiled its new collection of garments, aptly titled Part Two. The classic silhouettes — winged hoodies, seamless outerwear, denim, “basics” given in a formally audacious twist — are all there. Grab them while you can. These pieces will be gone before you know it, and you’ll be kicking yourself when you see the resale prices on Grailed in 10 years time. Buy it now on YeezyGap.com and Balenciaga.com.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 HOURS AGO