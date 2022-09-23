Read full article on original website
Related
How the QAnon Queen Funds Her Cult: ‘She’s Scamming People’
Despite escaping the cultlike grasp of the so-called QAnon Queen of Canada months ago, two of her closest former followers had their bank accounts closed and say they may lose their children’s college funds after working for their former sovereign. On Sept. 3, Corey and Daisy, who are married,...
Vice
The GUi-DE: the latest YZY GAP drop and a hyperactive anime
Happy Monday! The new week is here and with it comes the chance to delve deep into some fresh culture and fashion. Here’s your latest look at the i-D Guide. YZY GAP, the much-feted collaboration between Kanye “Ye” West and Gap, engineered by Balenciaga, has unveiled its new collection of garments, aptly titled Part Two. The classic silhouettes — winged hoodies, seamless outerwear, denim, “basics” given in a formally audacious twist — are all there. Grab them while you can. These pieces will be gone before you know it, and you’ll be kicking yourself when you see the resale prices on Grailed in 10 years time. Buy it now on YeezyGap.com and Balenciaga.com.
Why don’t more British men hold hands?
The two men, sitting side-by-side, are becoming tearful. Their brows crease; their eyes moisten; their mouths part, as if in preparation for the gasp that precedes a sob. And then Roger Federer’s hand reaches for Rafael Nadal’s.In touching each other’s hands at last week’s Laver Cup, Federer and Nadal seemed to touch the tennis-watching public; social media was awash with emotional reaction. Federer had just played the last game of his career, and here was a moving coda. The two great rivals had fought for years over tennis’ biggest prizes, and now, with the era at a close, they were...
Netflix’s ‘Thai Cave Rescue’ Focuses on the Thai Boys, Not the Foreign Rescuers
Four years ago, news of a Thai soccer team called the Wild Boars stuck in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand made its way around the world. It took 18 days for the 12 boys and their coach to be saved, an operation broadcast on TV and witnessed online.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vice
A Canadian Town Was Partially Washed Out to Sea by Storm Fiona
At least one person is dead after storm Fiona tore through Atlantic Canada and washed out several homes in Newfoundland. Police confirmed that the unnamed 73-year-old woman died after the post-tropical cyclone, marked by hurricane-level winds and rising sea levels, washed her out of her home in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland. The 4,000-person town, located on the southwestern tip of the province and the site of the main ferry connection to Canada’s mainland, was hit particularly hard. Images circulating online show a town with houses barely left.
This Sleeper Hit Offers a Glimpse of a Forgotten Rural China
A man bullied for being the poorest in his village meets a woman rejected by her family for her disability. Acquainted through a marriage arranged by family members eager to get rid of them, the newlyweds find themselves right at the bottom of the social hierarchy—shunned by neighbors and even their own relatives. But their love story blossoms through shared suffering and simple joys, as the couple attempts to build a life for themselves in rural China.
Australians Support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, Even Without Detail
In the face of an impending referendum, a clear majority of Australians have thrown their support behind promises of an Indigenous Voice to parliament. Now, the ‘Yes’ campaign is trying to figure out how to show them it might work. On Monday, the vote ‘Yes’ campaign for a...
Geelong eviscerate Sydney by 81 points in AFL grand final win for the ages
This decider, on return to a full house of 100,024 at the MCG after a two-year hiatus, was a famous victory for the ages
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Fall Hermit Fantasy? Owning an At-Home Sauna
Every weekend, I adopt a triage mindset for all of my possible plans—clean the apartment, go to dinner, sleuth Facebook Marketplace—and at the top of that list, in the most aspirational of tiers, is the fantasy of taking a full spa day. It’s not outside the realm of possibility, but heading to SoJo Spa Club every weekend just isn’t in my budget. I would gladly take up residency in the club’s pool of carbonated water/Topo Chico, but no one is asking me to do that (yet). I crave the hot rocks, the hinoki baths, and the endless influx of fresh, warm towels. But most of all, I want the sauna.
Indigenous Groups Rally To Abolish the Monarchy On Australia’s 'Day of Mourning'
WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains names, images and descriptions of people who have died. The 22nd of September was a public holiday around Australia, introduced by the prime minister as a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II’s death. While many were saddened by the news and rejoiced at having a day off, Indigenous groups and their supporters rallied across the major cities with calls to “abolish the monarchy”.
Hi-tech softening enzymes offer hope of revival for Scottish wool industry
Research project hopes to help coarser fleece from hill-farmed flocks compete with imported merino and cashmere
‘Fame Is Not a Positive Thing’: AJ Tracey on Becoming a Household Name
“I’m a very revengeful person,” says UK rap artist AJ Tracey as we sit in a stark hotel conference room. Inside, nothing but a table and chairs. “There’s nothing wrong with that,” he says. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with revenge at all.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can the Monarchy Survive This?
The Queen’s death hands the British throne to a king more unpopular than Alan Sugar. With the funeral behind us and the corgis packed off to Prince Andrew, the next most obvious question is: Can the monarchy survive all this upheaval?. Around one in five Brits oppose the monarchy,...
MDMA in the UK Is Finally Pure Again
What do getting through the Channel Tunnel and ecstasy all have in common? They all seem to have gotten worse since Brexit. In the case of MDMA, the data was particularly stark. In 2021, according to drug testing charity The Loop, 55 percent of all substances sold as MDMA during the summer contained absolutely none of the drug whatsoever.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0