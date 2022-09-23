PORTLAND (WGME) – The Better Business Bureau is warning about a cryptocurrency scam mostly seen on TikTok. The posts include a pile of cash and the creator claiming to have earned it all in just a few days by investing in cryptocurrency. This so-called investor then promises to get you that same return for a fee. In some cases, they even guarantee to triple your money in less than a week.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO