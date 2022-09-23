Read full article on original website
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
WGME
Honor Flight Maine holds surprise procession for dozens of Maine veterans
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of Maine veterans returned from their Honor Flight to the nation’s capital. Honor Flight Maine is a on mission to bring every Maine veteran to Washington, D.C. to experience our national memorials built in their honor. The trip is at no cost to the...
WGME
Maine Med nurses vote to ratify first union contract
Registered nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland ratified their first-ever union contract that they say will provide patient care protections and strong standards to improve retention and recruitment, according to the Maine State Nurses Association. They voted on the three-year agreement on Wednesday and Thursday. Maine Med nurses first...
WGME
Man accused of hitting Maine deputy with car door, driving off
NAPLES (WGME) -- A Bridgton man is accused of injuring a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy after hitting them with a car door before driving away on Sunday. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Zachary Laney, on the Naples Causeway for multiple violations.
WGME
'Significant deficiencies' found in Portland Schools' finances after recent audit
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A recent audit of Portland Public Schools found "weaknesses" and "significant deficiencies" within its finances. The results of the audit, which was conducted by auditing firm Melanson, were presented during the Portland City Council's Finance Committee hearing Thursday and were first reported by the Portland Press Herald.
WGME
Man from Connor Township found safe after Silver Alert
CARIBOU, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Connor Township who may be headed to the Augusta area. According to police, 83-year old Claude Lamothe was last seen Saturday afternoon leaving Daigle Oil in Caribou. State Police say Lamothe suffers...
WGME
Local restaurants celebrate Maine Lobster Week
PORTLAND (WGME) – It's been a summer of controversy for Maine lobster, but this week, and especially on Sunday, it's a time to celebrate it. This is Maine Lobster Week, and many restaurants are featuring the iconic crustacean. Lobster is the most valuable catch in the country, but it's...
WGME
Maine teenager and his mother charged with driving under the influence
POWNAL (WGME)— Police allege that a mother and teenager from Pownal were drunk driving following a car crash on Brown Rd near Hallowell Rd. At approximately 12:19 am, on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department was notified that a Toyota Rav4 was upside down in a field and appeared to have received extensive damage.
WGME
Search continues for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT (WGME) -- The search continues for a Freeport teen who disappeared last week. Fliers are up all over the area as part of the intense search for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara. He was reported missing from his Freeport home last Thursday afternoon. He was last seen leaving his home on...
WGME
Maine State Police looking for man and woman who allegedly assaulted driver in Alfred
ALFRED (WGME)— The Maine State Police say they’re investigating a possible road rage incident that led to an alleged assault involving 2 men and a woman. The incident took place at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford road, and it involved a black SUV, with a man and woman inside. The second vehicle was a white Dodge Ram with a male passenger inside.
WGME
1 dead, multiple injured following 2 separate car crashes on I-95 in West Gardiner
WEST GARDINER (WGME)— A car crash in West Gardiner caused traffic to slow down leading to a secondary and fatal crash minutes later. According to the State Police, the initial crash took place at mile marker 106 Northbound in Farmingdale at approximately 11:11 am. Police say the secondary wreck occurred about 20 minutes later, at 11:31 am, at mile marker 105 Northbound.
WGME
Friday Night Lights: Week 4
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday Night Lights brings you all the highlights of Week 4 of the football season in Maine. CBS13's Dave Eid is at the week's premiere matchup between Cape Elizabeth and South Portland.
WGME
Better Business Bureau warns against cryptocurrency scam on TikTok
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Better Business Bureau is warning about a cryptocurrency scam mostly seen on TikTok. The posts include a pile of cash and the creator claiming to have earned it all in just a few days by investing in cryptocurrency. This so-called investor then promises to get you that same return for a fee. In some cases, they even guarantee to triple your money in less than a week.
