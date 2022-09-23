Read full article on original website
Related
Culture war in Kansas
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) is airing an ad saying she opposes men playing women's sports, after getting attacked by Republicans for vetoing two bills requiring transgender students to play on teams matching their birth gender. Driving the news: “Of course, men should not play girls' sports. OK, we all...
Kansas AG candidates split on voter fraud, abortion, immigration
TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic candidates for Kansas attorney general clashed on immigration issues, women’s rights and voting laws during their first debate Thursday, held at the Wichita Crime Commission Forum. Both candidates said the federal government failed to do enough about immigration. GOP candidate Kris Kobach said...
KAKE TV
Kansas AG candidates clash at Wichita debate
In a side room at a local steakhouse in Wichita, in front of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, two men, Chris Mann and Kris Kobach made their case to be Kansas's next attorney general. Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor told the crowd “Public safety is my life’s work....
KWCH.com
Kansas voters to consider amendment strengthening legislative oversight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters are starting to receive mailers talking about another constitutional amendment, this one to appear on the general election ballot in November. In the August primary, voters turned down a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Residents voted “no,” preserving Kansas’ constitutional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefreshtoast.com
Kansas AG Candidates Criticize Wichita’s Recent Marijuana Decriminalization — Here’s Why
Starting today, the state’s largest city will no longer prosecute cannabis cases. Neither man running for AG are supportive of the idea. The Wichita City Council recently green-lighted marijuana possession within the city limits, making the largest city in Kansas the least restrictive on cannabis possession statewide. The decriminalization...
Kobach lays out plan to remove abortion rights in Kansas after failed amendment
Kris Kobach is calling for changes to the Kansas Supreme Court after Value Them Both amendment failed to overturn the court’s ruling on abortion.
Kansas election conspiracy theorists seek 2020 redo, ban on electronic voting machines in 2022
Kansas secretary of state's office pushes back against federal lawsuit filed by conspiracy theorists alleging voter fraud in 2020 and 2022. The post Kansas election conspiracy theorists seek 2020 redo, ban on electronic voting machines in 2022 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Patricia E. Weems Gaston is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the Lacy C. Haynes Professor at the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications. […] The post At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – September 22, 2022
On Thursday Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was in Kansas City for a number of campaign events. One stop between events was at Gaels Public House at 55th and Troost. Valentine (D) spoke with individuals in the room, grabbed a...
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reno County Commission to discuss liquor by the drink Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners are not wasting any time bringing the issue of liquor by the drink to the table. The matter is on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. It comes less than a week after the county commission and staff learned of a business that...
KAKE TV
'They are saying things that are plainly a little misleading': Fact-checking Kansas political ads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - You can't turn on the TV or watch a YouTube video without seeing one a political campaign ad. And many of you have asked us about just how truthful one ad or another is. Figuring out the truth in ads like that can sometimes take a bit of digging.
KWCH.com
Week of Sept. 26: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on the financial sector. MONDAY: Accounting Manager | Metal-Fab Inc | Wichita | $53,000-$85,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12107959 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or related area • 2+ or more years of experience in a related area • Excellent written and verbal communication skills | Metal-Fab Inc has three additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center hosts Gracie Jiu-Jitsu training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Thirty eight law enforcement officers from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Washington State have spent the past week at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center undergoing the one-week Gracie University Jiu-Jitsu instructor certification program. The goal of the course is to train the officers in how to teach fellow officers in their […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
showmeprogress.com
Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again
Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
KWCH.com
Wichita group offers free naloxone to combat overdose deaths
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday morning, Safe Streets Wichita handed out free naloxone, a life-saving medication to reverse an overdose. The group is working to provide resources and education to address the rise in fatal overdoses in Wichita and Sedgwick County. They partnered with Remedy Alliance for the People and...
kcur.org
From 'wise guys' in barrooms to flat screens and apps, how Kansas gambling has evolved
In the first 10 days of legal sports wagering in Kansas, people made almost $40 million in bets. While that may sound like a windfall for the state’s treasury, it is not. “After the payment of player prizes and deductions for promotional play and the federal excise tax, net sports wagering revenue for the first 10 days was $233,351, of which the state’s share is $23,335,” Kansas Lottery executive director Stephen Durrell told state lawmakers last week.
Comments / 2