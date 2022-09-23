ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Axios

Culture war in Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) is airing an ad saying she opposes men playing women's sports, after getting attacked by Republicans for vetoing two bills requiring transgender students to play on teams matching their birth gender. Driving the news: “Of course, men should not play girls' sports. OK, we all...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas AG candidates split on voter fraud, abortion, immigration

TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic candidates for Kansas attorney general clashed on immigration issues, women’s rights and voting laws during their first debate Thursday, held at the Wichita Crime Commission Forum. Both candidates said the federal government failed to do enough about immigration. GOP candidate Kris Kobach said...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas AG candidates clash at Wichita debate

In a side room at a local steakhouse in Wichita, in front of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, two men, Chris Mann and Kris Kobach made their case to be Kansas's next attorney general. Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor told the crowd “Public safety is my life’s work....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas voters to consider amendment strengthening legislative oversight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters are starting to receive mailers talking about another constitutional amendment, this one to appear on the general election ballot in November. In the August primary, voters turned down a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Residents voted “no,” preserving Kansas’ constitutional...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge

TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Patricia E. Weems Gaston is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the Lacy C. Haynes Professor at the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications. […] The post At Nicodemus reunion, familial and Kansas history converge appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Sept. 26: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on the financial sector. MONDAY: Accounting Manager | Metal-Fab Inc | Wichita | $53,000-$85,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12107959 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or related area • 2+ or more years of experience in a related area • Excellent written and verbal communication skills | Metal-Fab Inc has three additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center hosts Gracie Jiu-Jitsu training

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Thirty eight law enforcement officers from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Washington State have spent the past week at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center undergoing the one-week Gracie University Jiu-Jitsu instructor certification program. The goal of the course is to train the officers in how to teach fellow officers in their […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
showmeprogress.com

Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again

Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWCH.com

Wichita group offers free naloxone to combat overdose deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday morning, Safe Streets Wichita handed out free naloxone, a life-saving medication to reverse an overdose. The group is working to provide resources and education to address the rise in fatal overdoses in Wichita and Sedgwick County. They partnered with Remedy Alliance for the People and...
WICHITA, KS
kcur.org

From 'wise guys' in barrooms to flat screens and apps, how Kansas gambling has evolved

In the first 10 days of legal sports wagering in Kansas, people made almost $40 million in bets. While that may sound like a windfall for the state’s treasury, it is not. “After the payment of player prizes and deductions for promotional play and the federal excise tax, net sports wagering revenue for the first 10 days was $233,351, of which the state’s share is $23,335,” Kansas Lottery executive director Stephen Durrell told state lawmakers last week.
KANSAS STATE

