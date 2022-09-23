ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 10 Ramsey blanks Dumont

Vincent Tredici posted two goals and an assist to lead Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 5-0 win over Dumont, in Dumont. Steven De Pinto and Kenneth Tyburczy each made four saves to earn the shutout. Quinn O’Neill, Jason Balbuena and Carson Deas each scored for...
RAMSEY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Verona, NJ
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
Verona, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
High School Soccer PRO

Linden, September 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The David Brearley High School soccer team will have a game with Linden High School on September 24, 2022, 06:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LINDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Newark Academy Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
hudsoncountyview.com

Five Jersey City students score among 1% in the nation on PSAT/NMSQT exam

Five Jersey City students scored among one percent on the nation on the PSAT/NMSQT exam, making them semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students are recognized for outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021. The PSAT/NMSQT is the qualifying test for entry to the National Merit Scholarship Program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Montclair Local

Firefighters battle blaze in Upper Montclair

A two-alarm fire sent flames and smoke shooting out of a century-old multifamily home on Inwood Avenue early Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. There were no reported injuries, but the fire drew 10 trucks and firefighters from Montclair and five nearby towns. Neighbors rushed to the home and banged on the...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants In Manasquan, NJ

Manasquan, NJ is a scenic, seaside town in the southern part of the state. With a full mile of picturesque beach, it’s the perfect place for sand and sea lovers. It also boasts the popular Manasquan river, which is a hub for local boaters and fishermen. Quaint shops line the streets, inviting visitors to browse everything from antiques to beach decor.
MANASQUAN, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
123K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy