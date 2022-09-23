Read full article on original website
Girls Tennis: No. 3 Montclair Kimberley repeats as Essex County Tournament champs
Top-seeded Montclair Kimberley, ranked No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged third-seeded and No. 4 Newark Academy, 3-2, in the final round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday at theh Althea Gibson Tennis Center at Branch Brook Park in Newark. It is the Cougars second championship in a...
Girls Tennis: No. 1 Marlboro edges No. 6 Holmdel for Monmouth County Tournament title
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Boys soccer: No. 10 Ramsey blanks Dumont
Vincent Tredici posted two goals and an assist to lead Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 5-0 win over Dumont, in Dumont. Steven De Pinto and Kenneth Tyburczy each made four saves to earn the shutout. Quinn O’Neill, Jason Balbuena and Carson Deas each scored for...
Girls Tennis: No. 2 Pingry wins fourth-straight Somerset County Tournament
Pingry, ranked No. 2 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, captured the 2022 Somerset County Tournament on its home courts on Saturday morning. The Big Blue had finalists at all five flights, and they won four of them. Pingry finished with 24 points. Hillsborough came in second place with 17 points, Ridge took third with 16, and Montgomery was fourth with 15.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Linden, September 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Tributes pour in for deceased player as Linden football preps for Saturday game
Tributes and well wishes from teams and individuals all around New Jersey have been flooding social media platforms in honor of Linden football standout Xavier McClain, who died Wednesday of an apparent has injury sustained in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Meanwhile, the Linden Tigers hope to honor the...
Football: Tropeano throws for 400+ yards to lead Elizabeth past St. Joe’s (Met.)
Vito Tropeano Jr. went 18-of-24 through the air for 409 yards and three touchdowns to lead Elizabeth to a 23-21 victory over St. Joseph (Metuchen), in Metuchen. The game was 7-7 at the half and was back and forth till the final whistle as the lead changed three times in the second half.
St. John Vianney Football Player Airlifted to Hospital After Suffering Apparent Spinal Injury
The St. John Vianney football program is praying for senior Aaron Van Trease this morning after the senior standout suffered a significant neck injury early in Friday's game vs. Manasquan High School. Van Trease, the Lancers' quarterback and safety, was playing defensive back when he suffered an apparent spinal cord...
Playing with heavy hearts: Linden HS football team dedicates game to fallen teammate
The football team at Linden High School was back on the field Saturday for the first time since teammate Xavier McClain died of a head injury suffered two weeks ago.
Devils’ Nico Hischier clarifies past comments on coach Lindy Ruff: ‘No comment is not what I meant’
At the end of last season, Devils captain Nico Hischier was asked a direct question about coach Lindy Ruff. “Would you like to see Lindy Ruff and his staff back next season?”
Five Jersey City students score among 1% in the nation on PSAT/NMSQT exam
Five Jersey City students scored among one percent on the nation on the PSAT/NMSQT exam, making them semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students are recognized for outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021. The PSAT/NMSQT is the qualifying test for entry to the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
County worker fighting for a comeback after losing both legs in N.J. road construction accident
John Esposito lost both of his legs in a horrific accident last winter, but kept his will to fight. Nine months after his life was forever altered when he was struck by a car while working on a routine road project in Somerset County with fellow public works employees, Esposito is relearning how to walk using prosthetic limbs.
Inferno Levels Home Of Franklin Lakes School Board Member
A raging fire leveled the home of a Franklin Lakes Board of Education member. The 2½-story, wood-frame house that Ari Donio and his wife, Eveyln, bought at the corner of Kings Point Trail and Phelps Road less than two years ago was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
Firefighters battle blaze in Upper Montclair
A two-alarm fire sent flames and smoke shooting out of a century-old multifamily home on Inwood Avenue early Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. There were no reported injuries, but the fire drew 10 trucks and firefighters from Montclair and five nearby towns. Neighbors rushed to the home and banged on the...
18 Best Restaurants In Manasquan, NJ
Manasquan, NJ is a scenic, seaside town in the southern part of the state. With a full mile of picturesque beach, it’s the perfect place for sand and sea lovers. It also boasts the popular Manasquan river, which is a hub for local boaters and fishermen. Quaint shops line the streets, inviting visitors to browse everything from antiques to beach decor.
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
