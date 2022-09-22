Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of BRP Group (BRP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") BRP complied with federal securities laws. On September 13, 2022, NINGI Research issued a report alleging that BRP Group "has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts' estimates" and mislead investors "by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate." Following this report, the Company's stock price dropped.
Benzinga
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming September 26, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") ENOB securities between January 17, 2018 and June 27, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including common stock issued by Enochian in a private placement offering on or about February 16, 2018.
LAW・
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of WalkMe Ltd. - WKME
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WalkMe Ltd. ("WalkMe" or the "Company") WKME. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether WalkMe and certain of...
